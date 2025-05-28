How to get Winter Crone’s Wrath Spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Winter Crone’s Wrath Spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a projectile-type magic ability that shoots a spread of chilling projectiles. It’s not the most complicated spell, but it’s reliable and useful if you’re focusing on ranged magic or want something that works well in tight fights. Both the light and heavy versions of the cast offer different ways to control the battlefield.

Here’s how to grab Winter Crone’s Wrath Spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Locating Winter Crone’s Wrath Spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Whereabouts for Winter Crone’s Wrath Spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

The best place to score Winter Crone’s Wrath is in the ruined castle at the Abandoned Stronghold, tucked away in the Horns of the South area. This castle’s mostly crumbling walls and wooden stairs don’t seem like much at first, but it hides some solid loot.

Once you’re inside, follow the wooden stairs to the upper levels. Midway through, you’ll notice a small alternate path branching off across to the other side. Head there and just before crossing, look to the left and drop down from the ledge. You’ll land near a dead lady's corpse.

Loot the body and you’ll get:Winter Crone’s Wrath spell

Village Healer Robe

Tattered Boots

You’ll also find Thunder Lash and Scorching Blaze somewhere inside the same castle, so don’t leave right after grabbing the corpse loot.

Other locations: lockpicking required

If you missed the stronghold or just want extras, you’ve got two more backup spots:

Eckhart’s Cave : Head inside and look for a locked chest next to a wooden barrel. You’ll need lockpicking.

: Head inside and look for a locked chest next to a wooden barrel. You’ll need lockpicking. Smuggler’s Bay Caves: There’s another locked chest tucked beside a tall wooden cabinet.

What Winter Crone’s Wrath in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon does?

Stats for the Spell (Image via Awaken Realms)

This spell’s all about projectile burst with Chilling damage, and it’s really useful for both direct damage and soft control. Here’s how both casting modes work:

Light Cast (Quick Shot):

Type : Projectile

: Projectile Mana Cost : 12

: 12 Damage : 15–20

: 15–20 Effect: Fires a spread of 5 chilling spikes at once. Great for hitting groups or enemies that rush you.

Heavy Cast (Charged Blast):

Type : Projectile

: Projectile Mana Cost : 18

: 18 Damage : 22–30

: 22–30 Effect: Same spread of 5, but this time with better accuracy and power if you charge it up. It rewards timing and positioning — if you hold the cast long enough, it deals good damage.

It’s one of the more consistent ranged spells you’ll find early on, and it pairs well with crowd control or any setup where enemies are funneled into a narrow space.

That's all on Winter Crone’s Wrath Spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

