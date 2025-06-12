Stellar Blade: First chest code solution

If you’ve just started Stellar Blade and come across a red chest in Bar 99 on Eidos 7, you're not alone in wondering how to open it. This mysterious Tetrastar chest asks you to enter a passcode, but oddly enough, it doesn’t let you enter anything. Don’t worry, like many things in Stellar Blade, it’s tied to story progression.
Here’s how to unlock the first chest and what’s waiting inside.
How to unlock the Red Tetrastar chest in Stellar Blade
The Red Tetrastar chest in Bar 99 isn’t meant to be opened early on in Stellar Blade. It has a red keypad and a locked interface that won’t allow you to interact with it. This leads many players to assume they missed something nearby. However, the truth is, you simply have to come back much later.
To open the chest, you need to continue playing the campaign until you reach the city of Xion. Here, you’ll gain access to a Bulletin Board, which features optional side quests. After completing a story mission called Light of Hope, check the board again for a mission titled Legion's Lost Stash.
This quest provides you with the passcode 1228 — the key to unlocking the chest in Bar 99. More importantly, completing this mission enables you to enter passcodes in the first place. Before this point, all red keypad chests will remain inactive.
Once you’ve got the code, head back to Eidos 7. From the landing zone, walk through the area where you have to swing across metal bars over a chasm. Keep an eye on your left side for a flickering sign that says Bar 99. Go through the door beneath it, defeat the enemies inside, and you’ll find the red chest along the left wall.
Chest rewards
Opening the chest rewards you with various Nano Elements, including some Extreme-quality materials. These are used to upgrade Eve’s gear and abilities, so they’re definitely worth grabbing.
The Red Tetrastar chest in Stellar Blade is your first lesson in the game’s contextual chest system. You’ll find many more locked chests like this throughout your journey.
