Can you carry over progress from Stellar Blade Demo to full game?

Stellar Blade is a fast-paced sci-fi action game that blends stylish combat with deep exploration. Developed by Shift Up, it features a post-apocalyptic world where you play as Eve, a warrior fighting against powerful creatures known as Naytibas. The game draws inspiration from titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, especially with its parry-focused combat and challenging enemy encounters.

Now, if you’ve already jumped into the title's demo and started slicing through enemies, you might be wondering if you can carry over progress from it to the full game. The answer is — yes, your progress from Stellar Blade Demo can be transferred to the full game, but only if the demo is completed in its entirety.

Finish the Stellar Blade Demo to keep the save

To transfer your progress, you need to complete the demo, which ends after defeating the boss Abbadon. This boss fight acts as a trigger for the demo and unlocks the ability to carry your save data into the full game. Once it’s done, all your progress, including story, gear, and upgrades, will move with you, and you won’t need to replay any early sections of the game.

Why it matters

This feature is beneficial for players who want to get a head start or test the game before buying its full version. Since the demo is essentially the game’s opening section, your time spent learning mechanics and clearing enemies will count. You won’t have to sit through cutscenes or redo tutorials once you get the full game — just jump straight back in where you left off.

Yes, your Stellar Blade Demo progress carries over, but only if you beat the boss and complete the demo. Make sure you do that before uninstalling. It’s a smart move by the developers to respect players’ time and reward early engagement with the title. So if you’re planning to play the full game, finishing the demo is worth it.

