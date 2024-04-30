Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle walkthrough

The Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle, just like others in the PS5-exclusive game, has annoyed a lot of players lately. However, it is not a difficult problem to solve; it just requires an effective method with some brainpower. Applying that will result into this tricky Stellar Blade puzzle getting solved successfully. So there's no need to worry too much anymore.

This article will reveal how players can actually solve the Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle.

Note: The following section contains minor spoilers.

Solve Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle using this method

Eve as seen in the game trying to solve Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle is basically part of the main objective of reaching the Hall of Records on Eidos 7. After defeating the Naytiba, Eve will reach the Monorail Station to take a ride, but the problem is that there's no power available.

After moving out of the door opposite the terminal, there is the power control where you have to balance out four nodes. This will result in getting the required numbers to restore the electricity.

Now in order to solve Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle and restore the power, you have to use the digits 1,3,6, and 8 to fill out all the bars as shown in the image below.

The power control as seen in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Based on the position where the nodes are placed, the value will be split up on the bars. Here's the exact sequence in which you need to place the nodes in the Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle :

The 3 node in the first slot.

in the first slot. The 8 node in the second slot.

in the second slot. The 6 node in the fourth slot.

in the fourth slot. The 1 node in the last slot.

Once the bars are filled up, the Monorail's power will be restored and Eve will be able to use it.

That's pretty much everything there is to know on how you can solve the Monorail power puzzle in Stellar Blade.

