Stellar Blade Generator puzzle walkthrough

The Stellar Blade Generator Puzzle is another challenging facet of the game besides defeating Karakuri. Just like the majority of single-player titles, Stellar Blade too has multiple puzzles sprinkled across its levels. Some are quite easy to solve, but others can be very difficult. The Generator Puzzle will definitely have you sharpening your wit.

In the Stellar Blade Generator puzzle, players must turn the lasers to focus on the generator and overload it. On paper, it sounds very easy, but in reality, it isn’t. Other than activating and redirecting the lasers, players also have to fight the incoming enemies and complete the whole puzzle as efficiently as possible.

Read on to find out how you can solve the Stellar Blade Generator puzzle.

The guide for completing the Stellar Blade Generator puzzle

The Stellar Blade Generator puzzle is at the Altess Levoire. The location is very cyberpunk-ish. You are in a room full of glass containers that contain dormant enemies, as well as multiple computers, all placed across the room. To complete the puzzle, you must activate all the lasers and then redirect them towards the generator.

First, locate the ammo dispenser. You can find the ladder right next to it. Climb up it; you will reach the walkway. Follow the walkway and keep on going straight, killing all the enemies on the path. Open the right-hand door and loop back into the observation room. Here you will find the green console.

Overloading the Generator (Image via Playstation)

Once you operate the panel, it will open a door. This door is on the side opposite where you are. Once the door is open, follow these steps:

Return to the walkway and make a right turn. There is another console at the end that will allow you to access the hallway on the opposite side of the space.

Through the hallway approach the door that you just opened. Here you can operate another green console and find a Drone Upgrade Module.

By operating the console, the laser will activate and will return to its ground state. Step outside and go back to where you started.

It is now time for you to rotate and shuffle the small deflectors around and deflect the light into the small circular panel in the middle that will go straight to the generator.

Turn the deflectors in a way that the light forms a giant question mark shape and it will reach the last deflector.

Once the laser is pointed into the generator, it will overload it, causing it to burst. Once it’s done, you can collect a fusion cell from the generator that can be used to open the door and progress.

Beware that if you mistakenly rest the lasers on the glass containers, they will break and release an enemy. With a little trial and error, you will eventually be able to complete the Stellar Blade Generator puzzle and move forward.

