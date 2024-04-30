How to get the Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade is filled with various side quests and minigames. The side quests include searching for collectibles such as Body cores and fishing legendary creatures. If you decide to complete the legendary fish quest, you will need to find the Fantastic Bait, which can be tricky.

Finding Fantastic Bait is one of the last stages of the legendary fish quest line in Stellar Blade. To reach this stage, go to the Great Desert and meet Clyde. He is at the Oasis. Talk to him, pick up the fishing pole, and learn the basics of the mini-game. At first, it will be a little tricky but eventually, you will get a hang of the mechanics.

Ways to get the Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

Once you start fishing, you will get fishing-related tasks on the bulletin board in Stellar Blade. Keep completing them and eventually, the ‘Where is the Fantastic Bait’ task pop-up on the bulletin board. This is the last task before getting to fish a legendary creature. Once you get the Fantastic Bait quest, finish the following tasks:

Visit Clyde and catch 20 different kinds of fish.

Learn more from Clyde about the Fantastic Bait.

Go see Roxanne, Xion's information dealer.

Ask Roxanne for more details on the Fantastic Bait.

Fishing 20 different kinds of fish is easy but tedious. The best way to finish this is to try different fishing locations and hope for a new fish. To make it a little less cumbersome, return to this task in between other main story quests or side quests.

Talk to Clyde and get different kinds of bait in exchange for fishing points. New baits can potentially increase the chance of attracting new kinds of fish. Once you successfully get 20 kinds of fish, the rest of the quest is fairly straightforward. Go to the hut and meet with Clyde again.

He will explain what Fantastic Bait is. You can choose the question on the dialogue menu for Clyde to answer. But to get the Bait, you'll need a little more information. To get it, travel all the way to Xion and get to Roxanne’s shop. She has the information, but like any other good merchant, she knows the price of her wares.

Breaking the lock of the container (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fortunately, it is not that expensive. You can buy the information of the Fantastic Bait for just 300 gold. According to this information, the fantastic bait is in the facility in the southeastern corner of the wasteland. Head there and dive underwater and you will find a tunnel. Go through it and you will spot a container.

The password for this container is: 0-0-0-B-B-B

After getting the bait, return and finish the quest and collect the reward of 6000 gold pieces. Later, talk to Clyde and get hints about fantastic fishing locations. There, use the Fantastic Bait to catch a Legendary Whale Shark in Stellar Blade.