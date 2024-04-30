How to defeat the Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade

The Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade is a challenging foe Eve encounters on her journey. Shift Up's latest action adventure game provides a variety of boss battles that will challenge and test your abilities to master the title's various mechanics. You will encounter the Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade during the Burning Xion mission.

Now this dark-winged alien is as tough as nails, and you might have a hard time defeating it, scratching your head to find the perfect strategy to take it out. For this reason, we bring you this guide which discusses a few tactics that can help you win against the Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade

The Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade is a powerful enemy (Image via Shift Up)

During the Burning Xion mission, you will come across Xion on the brink of destruction. The mastermind behind this attack is the Unidentified Naytiba. You will fight this monstrosity in the Presence Chamber and much like the Karakuri in Stellar Blade, and it will use some dirty tactics to get the upper hand in battle.

It is an extremely difficult boss fight, so make sure you have ample healing and offensive utilities before you head to the Presence chamber and initiate the battle. Now, let us review a few pointers that you need to keep in mind while fighting the Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade.

The Unidentified Naytiba will come at you with the gigantic scythe-like appendages. You will be able to easily parry these attacks.

When the enemy glows red, use your Triplet Beta Skil l.

l. The Unidentified Naytiba will teleport away from you often and occasionally summon cloud-like objects to attack you. Dodge these and then continue your attack.

When its health drops to 50 percent , it will fly up in the air and prepare an instakill move. Quickly shoot the yellow orbs to prevent this attack . The Unidentified Naytiba will perform the same move again when its health falls to 20 percent .

, it will fly up in the air and prepare an instakill move. Quickly . The Unidentified Naytiba will perform the same move again when its health falls to . Its attack pattern will become more intense when it is nearing death, and each hit will deal more damage. Keep an eye out for its hits and be ready to dodge or parry them.

It is better to have certain skills such as Life Steal, Blink, and Triplet unlocked during this particular boss fight.

Also read: Best early game skills in Stellar Blade

After you have defeated the Unidentified Naytiba in Stellar Blade, a cutscene will play, revealing its true identity.

You can check out more articles related to Shift Up's latest action-adventure game below: