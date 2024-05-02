Keeping Secrets in Stellar Blade is one of the many side quests that Eve will take on during her journey in the Wasteland. This quest can be picked up by talking with Enya after completing Altess Levoire where Eve will be tasked with sorting out the singer's relationship. This mission will also reward you with some goodies and Skill Points essential to unlock skills in Stellar Blade.

This article will walk you through the mission called Keeping Secrets in Stellar Blade and list the rewards you will receive for completing it.

Keeping Secrets in Stellar Blade guide: Location, walkthrough, and rewards

The side mission, Keeping Secrets in Stellar Blade can be triggered after talking with Enya (Image via Shift Up II TrophyGamers on Youtube)

After you have finished the Looking for You mission and retrieved the second Hyperdrive in Altress Levoire, you will be able to start the Keeping Secrets side quest. Go to the Last Gulp in Xion, and talk with Enya.

After talking with her, go outside and you will find Sentinel Bo with whom you need to talk. Now go to Kaya's Scrapyard who will give you a definite heading for this mission. After talking with her, it will be revealed that Su went to the Solar Tower to look for something.

Head to the Solar Tower in the Wasteland and you will get five points that you will need to investigate. Be careful as this area will be crawling with enemies who are quite easy to dispatch. After you have investigated all five clues, a new objective marker will appear, that will take you to the Shipwreck located in the Great Canyon.

Take Su back to Enya to complete the mission ((Image via Shift Up II TrophyGamers on Youtube)

You will also face a few Naytibas here so dispatch them before proceeding forward. Inside the wreck, you will find Su, heavily injured lying inside one of the shipping containers. Take him back to Enya when prompted to complete the mission.

You will receive the following rewards for completing the mission, Keeping Secrets in Stellar Blade:

Gold x1,000

Highly Concentrated Potion x2

Lingering Potion

That concludes the walkthrough for the mission Keeping Secrets in Stellar Blade.