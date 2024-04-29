How to craft Nano Suits in Stellar Blade

You will be able to unlock and craft Nano Suits in Stellar Blade for Eve as you make your way through the game. These suits do not have any effect on her stats or abilities, but you can use them to give her a fresh new look every now and then. Completionists who are looking for a Platinum trophy in Stellar Blade will need to unlock the blueprints of every Nano Suit and craft them to get the Nano Sit Collector Trophy.

Crafting Nano Suits in Stellar Blade is a fun little mechanic to play around with, and today’s guide will go over how you can use it in the game.

How to unlock and craft Nano Suits in Stellar Blade

Access the Repair Console (Image via Shift Up)

To craft Nano Suits in Stellar Blade, you need to unlock blueprints first. You can get your hands on the schematics by exploring the semi-open world of the game. However, you can purchase the Black Full Dress recipe from Lyle’s General Store in Xion for four Vitcoins.

Once you have the schematics, you will then need to:

Make your way to a Repair Console, which can be located in the various Camps and Safehouses.

Here, go to the “Nano Suit” category and then find the Nano Suit that you want to put on Eve.

To craft the Nano Suit in Stellar Blade, you will first need to have the required materials.

Alternatively, you can craft the Nano Suits by interacting with Lily, who is the Engineer NPC in the game.

To craft a Nano Suit, here are some of the materials that you will usually need:

Polymer Material (usually 75)

Advanced Polymer Material (usually 50)

Extreme Polymer Material (usually 25)

How to equip a Nano Suit in Stellar Blade

Once you have a Nano Suit made, you can equip it by pausing the game and then heading into the Equipment Menu. Now, make your way down to Exterior slots, select the Nano Suit category, and then equip it.

You can craft Nano Suits in the game (Image via Shift Up)

All available Nano Suits in Stellar Blade

There are 20 Nano Suits that you will get to try out in the game. Here is a list of all of them:

Black Full Dress

Black Pearl

Cybernetic Dress

Daily Biker

Daily Denim

Daily Force

Daily Knitted Dress

Fluffy Bear

Junk Mechanic

Keyhole Dress

Motivation

Moutan Peony

Orca Exploration Suit

Photogenic

Planet Diving Suit (2nd)

Planet Diving Suit (7th)

Raven

Skin Suit

Sky Ace

Sporty Yellow

Planet Diving Suit (2nd) and Planet Diving Suit (7th) are two Nano Suits that you will have access to from the start of the game.

