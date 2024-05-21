Stellar Blade could get a PC port soon

Players hoping for a PC port of Stellar Blade may soon receive good news from its developer Shift Up. According to @Zuby_Tech on X, the South Korean studio behind the PS5 exclusive is considering releasing a PC port. But that's not the only major news for fans of this action-adventure game. Latest reports also claim that a sequel is being discussed right now.

This article will mention the key details players need to know regarding the PS5 exclusive's rumored PC port alongside the update on its sequel.

An official announcement for Stellar Blade PC port seems imminent going forward

Trusted insider @Zuby_Tech recently shared an update on X and claimed that Shift Up is considering a PC port for Stellar Blade.

The insider's post was based on Shift Up's financial report in which the team talked about the future of its hit PS5 game among other things.

The developer emphasized on the current performance of Stellar Blade and its impressive sales numbers since launch. In short, the game is exceeding all expectations and now, the team wants to expand the experience by making it available to new players on more platforms.

The PC market is massive and constantly growing. Many recent PS5 exclusives have performed decently on PC following their debut. The newly launched Ghost of Tsushima is the perfect example of how much popularity certain PlayStation exclusives have among PC users.

Protagonist Eve as seen in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Stellar Blade is exactly the kind of title that has everything to draw the attention of PC players — a strong and stylish female protagonist, breathtaking visuals, addictive combat, and an amazing soundtrack.

Moreover, Shift Up is reportedly looking to extend SB's universe with a sequel. Given the game's ending, it was sort of obvious. However, it will be interesting to see when an official announcement is made going forward.

For more news, latest updates, and guides on the PS5 exclusive, keep following Sportskeeda.

