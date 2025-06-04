Summer Game Fest 2025 is just around the corner. It is one of the most anticipated annual game showcases, where fans are treated to gameplay footage and reveals of all upcoming games set to release shortly. With five iterations of this event since 2020, we've witnessed some wild moments that left us in awe.

Here are five of the most shocking and unexpected Summer Game Fest reveals so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Most unexpected Summer Game Fest reveals till now

1) Elden Ring (SGF 2021)

Since its launch in 2022, Elden Ring has become one of the best games of all time. When the game’s first reveal dropped on E3 2019, players were disappointed to see no gameplay at all since it was a cinematic trailer.

All that changed at Summer Game Fest 2021 when Elden Ring's gameplay was showcased. Fans were hyped to play this game when it officially launched in January 2022. For the first time, fans were finally treated to glimpses of The Lands Between, which showcased an assortment of locations, characters, enemies, and terrifying bosses.

2) Evil Dead (SGF 2021)

Evil Dead: The Game was one of the most surprising reveals of Summer Game Fest 2021. When it dropped, fans couldn't wait to try this game. This was because it presented a gameplay loop that seemed similar to other PvP horror games like Dead by Daylight, since it had many playable classes like humans and demons.

This game’s reveal was unexpected since no one anticipated a game based on one of the most popular horror movie series of all time. Moreover, the trailer was well received since it was narrated by Bruce Campbell.

3) Layers of Fears (SGF 2022)

Layers of Fears is a horror game that was released in 2016, with a sequel titled Layers of Fear 2 released in 2019. While both games were pretty popular, fans were clamoring for the third game in the series.

However, no one expected it to be simply titled Layers of Fears. It was then finally revealed that this game is a sequel and remake of the first game at the same time.

4) Mortal Kombat 1 (SGF 2023)

Mortal Kombat 1's name shocked fans (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 came as a surprise to fans of this series since the last game before this one was Mortal Kombat 11. As such, people expected this sequel to be titled Mortal Kombat 12. However, Warner Bros. and Netherrealm Studios decided on this name instead, which left most fans flummoxed.

It was then revealed that this game is a sequel to MK11, since at the end of that game, Liu Kang creates a new timeline. Hence, the publishers decided to reboot the series as a whole and start over from MK1.

5) The Callisto Protocol (SGF 2022)

The Callisto Protocol somewhat surprised fans, considering that it's a spiritual successor to the iconic Dead Space series created by the same director, Glen Schofield. This was surprising because no one expected Dead Space (or its spiritual successor) to be a reality in any form.

Moreover, fans were taken aback by the fact that this game is published by Krafton, the creators of PUBG. As such, it marked their first foray into AAA single-player games.

