Is there couch co-op in PEAK?

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 24, 2025 17:47 GMT
PEAK released on Jun 16, 2025 on Steam (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)
If you’ve been eyeing PEAK for a weekend climb session with a friend on the same screen, you might be wondering — does it support couch co-op? The game’s chaotic energy, goofy mechanics, and simple controls feel perfect for a living room setup.

Well, no. PEAK doesn’t have couch co-op (local multiplayer) of any kind. You can’t split the screen or hook up two controllers to the same PC and play side by side. The only way to play with friends is online. Let's look more into it.

PEAK doesn’t support couch co-op; it only features online co-op

Gameplay still from PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab, Landfall)
You can still play with your friends, but only online. The game supports up to four players in online co-op, but there's a catch: there’s no built-in matchmaking. That means if you want to squad up, you’ll need to add each other as Steam friends first. Once you’re connected, you can join their session and take on the climb together.

The developers even recommend using the official PEAK Discord server to find other players. So unless your couch buddy brings their own PC setup, their copy of the game, and sits beside you with headphones, it’s not exactly the couch co-op vibe you might have hoped for.

Why doesn't it support local multiplayer?

Given PEAK’s super accessible mechanics and massive Steam success — at the time of writing, over 12,000 "Very Positive" reviews and sitting in the top 20 most played games — you’d think local play would be a no-brainer. But the game is only on PC for now and wasn’t built with local multiplayer in mind. With no console ports and no mention of future updates from the developer team (confirmed in the official FAQ), couch co-op just isn’t on the cards right now.

It’s disappointing, yes, but the tight online co-op setup with proximity voice chat, funny food mechanics, and plenty of customization still make it a blast to play with friends. You just won’t be doing that on the same screen anytime soon.

PEAK PC system requirements

Before you dive in, make sure your system can handle the climb. Here’s what you’ll need to run the game:

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 2.5 GHz or equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD RX 6600 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended Specs:

  • OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD RX 7600 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 6 GB available space

That's all on couch co-op for now in PEAK.

More from Sportskeeda
