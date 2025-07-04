Will Helldivers 2 be available on Xbox One?

After months of speculation and leaks, Helldivers 2 is finally set to release for Xbox consoles. It is one of the most played multiplayer action shooters in recent years, holding a Mostly Positive rating on Steam with over 700,000 reviews. With the announcement out, many players might wonder whether it is arriving for Xbox One. Unfortunately, Helldivers 2 will not be released for Xbox One.

On that note, here’s everything to know about the game's Xbox launch and pricing details.

Helldivers 2 on Xbox: Everything you need to know

Helldivers 2 is a third-person co-op multiplayer shooter set in a large sci-fi world. You play as a Helldiver, who fights against alien threats to protect the Super Earth. The gameplay is chaotic and highly dependent on teamwork. Note that the game does not feature a single-player campaign mode.

The developers have officially announced that Helldivers 2 will launch for Xbox Series X|S on August 26, 2025. However, it will likely arrive on Xbox One due to hardware limitations. Being an older generation console, the Xbox One can't handle large-scale modern multiplayer titles.

The pre-order page for the Xbox Series X|S version is already live, and has two tiers available to purchase:

Standard Edition: $39.99

$39.99 Super Citizen Edition: $59.99

The Standard Edition only includes the base game while the Super Citizen Edition includes the following items along with the base game:

DP-53 Savior of the Free Armor Set

Will of the People Cape

MP-98 Knight Weapon

Super Citizen Status

Stratagem Hero Ship Game

Premium Warbond Token

You will also need an active Xbox Game Pass subscription for multiplayer support.

The Xbox Series X|S version will also support HDR, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and up to 120 FPS, offering a smooth and visually impressive experience.

That's everything to know about Helldivers 2's Xbox release. For more information, read the official blog here.

