Helldivers 2 patch notes version 01.003.104: Decreased damage from Leviathan, improved weapons, and more

By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 24, 2025 13:56 GMT
Helldivers 2 is available to play on PC via Steam (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Helldivers 2 is available to play on PC via Steam (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Helldivers 2 received a massive update back in May 2025 that added a lot of new playable content, better weapon customization, and new features. This also led to a massive spike in the player count, as more and more players returned to try the game out again. Ever since, the game has been receiving patches, that aims to fix any bugs and glitches that were prevailing after this update rolled out.

The entire patch notes for Helldivers 2 update 01.003.104, as revealed by the developers, are mentioned below for your reference.

All adjustments in Helldivers 2 patch 01.003.104

The latest update for Helldivers 2 has now rolled out on all platforms (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
The latest update for Helldivers 2 has now rolled out on all platforms (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Helldivers 2 is available to play on Windows PC and PlayStation 5. The update has now been rolled out for both the platforms via Steam and PlayStation Store respectively. Overall, this patch finally fixes a few bugs in the game, improves the weapon handling for multiple weapons, as well reduces the difficulty of Leviathans, which many gamers were finding hard to defeat.

Overview

  • General Weapons fixes
  • Leviathan

Fixes

Weapons and Stratagems

  • Fixed weapons being unable to fire after stimming while using a mounted weapon.
  • P-92 Warrant bullets no longer penetrate when ricocheting
  • Fixed guard dog text issues

Enemies

Leviathans

We have heard your feedback and are attempting to balance Leviathans to more manageable levels.

  • The Leviathans no longer cause ragdolling and deal less impulse damage to vehicles
  • Adjusted spawn rates, so you encounter less per mission
  • Added an additional 1 second delay between shots for target locking
  • Leviathan cannons can now be destroyed
Miscellaneous Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused mission items to disappear when entering vehicles
  • Fix for chat interactions causing weapon switches while using a mounted weapon, emotes and victory poses
  • Fixed weapon grip issues and melee attack issues after using stims or emotes

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
