Helldivers 2 patch notes version 01.003.104: Decreased damage from Leviathan, improved weapons, and more

Helldivers 2 received a massive update back in May 2025 that added a lot of new playable content, better weapon customization, and new features. This also led to a massive spike in the player count, as more and more players returned to try the game out again. Ever since, the game has been receiving patches, that aims to fix any bugs and glitches that were prevailing after this update rolled out.
The entire patch notes for Helldivers 2 update 01.003.104, as revealed by the developers, are mentioned below for your reference.
All adjustments in Helldivers 2 patch 01.003.104
Helldivers 2 is available to play on Windows PC and PlayStation 5. The update has now been rolled out for both the platforms via Steam and PlayStation Store respectively. Overall, this patch finally fixes a few bugs in the game, improves the weapon handling for multiple weapons, as well reduces the difficulty of Leviathans, which many gamers were finding hard to defeat.
Overview
- General Weapons fixes
- Leviathan
Fixes
Weapons and Stratagems
- Fixed weapons being unable to fire after stimming while using a mounted weapon.
- P-92 Warrant bullets no longer penetrate when ricocheting
- Fixed guard dog text issues
Enemies
Leviathans
We have heard your feedback and are attempting to balance Leviathans to more manageable levels.
- The Leviathans no longer cause ragdolling and deal less impulse damage to vehicles
- Adjusted spawn rates, so you encounter less per mission
- Added an additional 1 second delay between shots for target locking
- Leviathan cannons can now be destroyed
Miscellaneous Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused mission items to disappear when entering vehicles
- Fix for chat interactions causing weapon switches while using a mounted weapon, emotes and victory poses
- Fixed weapon grip issues and melee attack issues after using stims or emotes
