Edens Zero pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Based on the popular manga series, Edens Zero is an upcoming action RPG all set to release globally on July 15, 2025. The game will be releasing on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. It can now be pre-ordered and will be available in two different editions — Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.
Mentioned below is how you can pre-order the game on various platforms, alongside the comparison of both the editions of Edens Zero.
How to pre-order Edens Zero on various platforms
Since the game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, it can be pre-ordered from Steam, Microsoft Store, and PlayStation Store respectively. Mentioned below are the steps you need to follow to pre-order the game.
Steam
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart."
- Once the payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed. It can be played as soon as it goes live.
Microsoft Store
- Open the Microsoft Store on your console.
- Enter the name of the game in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after launching the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page. Once you complete the checkout, it will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Pre-order bonuses available for Edens Zero
While the Standard Edition of the game comes with just the base title, if you get the Deluxe Edition, you will receive:
- Base game
- DLC Triple Pack- Gaming Equipment Set (Male)/ Cyber Equipment Set (Female), Lacrima Set, and Starter Item Pack
However, if you pre-order the Standard Edition, you will receive:
- Base game
- Pino's Attire "Hunter Attire"
- Accessory "Dragon Wings"
The pre-order bonuses for the Deluxe Edition are:
- Base game
- Pino's Attire "Hunter Attire"
- Accessory "Dragon Wings"
- 72-hour early access
