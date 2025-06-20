All available characters in Date Everything

With 102 romanceable characters and five secret alter egos, Date Everything is an absurd, hilarious, and surprisingly charming title that turns everyday objects into your dating candidates. The game lets you interact with nearly every object in your house or apartment, with each one having a personality and storyline. All characters are tied to specific items, and once you interact with them the right way, they are available as romance options.

This guide will list all the characters in Date Everything for your reference.

Date Everything character list

Fall in love with 102 characters, including your fridge, fan, and curtains (Image via Team17)

Skylar Specs: Glasses Phoenicia: Cellphone Wallace: Wall Florence: Floor Celia: Ceiling Stella: Staircase Dorian: Door Wyndolyn: Window Curt and Rod: Curtains Shelley: Shelf Abel: Table Chairemi: Chair Lux: Lamp Hector: AC Vents Prissy Plastique: Plastic plants Timothy Timepiece: Clock Artt: Artwork River: Water Eddie and Volt: Circuit breaker Koa: Couch Dolly: Dust bunny Dante: Fireplace Telly: Television Connie: Gaming console Keyes: Piano Gaia: Globe Captain Jacques Pierrot: Ship in a bottle Parker Bradley: Board games Mateo Manta: Blanket Tina: Triangle Beverly: Beverages Mitchell Lin: Food Cabrizzio: Cabinet Sinclaire: Sink Freddy Yeti: Fridge Stefan: Stove Luke Nuke'm: Microwaver Miranda Dulce Tostadora: Toaster Dishy: Dishwasher Daisuke: Cutlery Friar Errol: Air fryer Kopi: Coffee maker Cam: Trash can I, Ronaldini: Ironing board Amir: Mirror Jean-Loo Pissoir: Toilet Johnny Splash: Shower Bathsheba: Bathtub Rebel: Rubber duck Barry Styles: Makeup Tyrell: Towel Farya: First aid kit Dasha: Desk Jerry: Junk items Penelope: Pen Mac: Computer Willi: Workspace app Lyric: Book Rongomaiwhenua: Geode Chance: Dice Maggie: Magnifying glass Winnifred: Water heater Rainey: Record player Scandalabra: Candelabra Arma: Smoke alarm Betty: Bed Diana: Diary Deenah: Dresser Ben-Hwa: Purple sack Hero Hime: Anime figurine Teddy: Teddy bear Hanks: Hangers Washford: Washing machine Drysdale: Dryer Harper: Laundry hamper Dirk Deveraux: Dirty Laundry Tydus Andromache: Laundry detergent Henry Hoove: Vacuum Bobby Pinn: Bobby pin Kristof: Treadmill Funk Shuttlecock: Sports equipment Fantina: Fan Stepford: Trophies Tony: Toolbox Beau: Cardboard box Keith: Skeleton key Bodhi Windbreaker: Time Capsule Vaughn Trapp: Mousetrap Sophia: Safe Monique: Money Lady Memoria: Memorabilia Holly: Holiday decorations Airyn: Air Textbook-Chan: Textbox The Sassy Chap: Credits app Zoey Bennett: Ghost XXXShadowlord420XXX: Shadow Doug: Existential dread Nightmare: Sleeping Reggie: Rejection Lucinda Lavish: Lavish edition DLC Michael Transaction: Wooden chest

Date Everything is a cleverly designed, stat-based dating sim that rewards exploration, curiosity, and emotional investment.

