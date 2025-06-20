All available characters in Date Everything

With 102 romanceable characters and five secret alter egos, Date Everything is an absurd, hilarious, and surprisingly charming title that turns everyday objects into your dating candidates. The game lets you interact with nearly every object in your house or apartment, with each one having a personality and storyline. All characters are tied to specific items, and once you interact with them the right way, they are available as romance options.
This guide will list all the characters in Date Everything for your reference.
Date Everything character list
- Skylar Specs: Glasses
- Phoenicia: Cellphone
- Wallace: Wall
- Florence: Floor
- Celia: Ceiling
- Stella: Staircase
- Dorian: Door
- Wyndolyn: Window
- Curt and Rod: Curtains
- Shelley: Shelf
- Abel: Table
- Chairemi: Chair
- Lux: Lamp
- Hector: AC Vents
- Prissy Plastique: Plastic plants
- Timothy Timepiece: Clock
- Artt: Artwork
- River: Water
- Eddie and Volt: Circuit breaker
- Koa: Couch
- Dolly: Dust bunny
- Dante: Fireplace
- Telly: Television
- Connie: Gaming console
- Keyes: Piano
- Gaia: Globe
- Captain Jacques Pierrot: Ship in a bottle
- Parker Bradley: Board games
- Mateo Manta: Blanket
- Tina: Triangle
- Beverly: Beverages
- Mitchell Lin: Food
- Cabrizzio: Cabinet
- Sinclaire: Sink
- Freddy Yeti: Fridge
- Stefan: Stove
- Luke Nuke'm: Microwaver
- Miranda Dulce Tostadora: Toaster
- Dishy: Dishwasher
- Daisuke: Cutlery
- Friar Errol: Air fryer
- Kopi: Coffee maker
- Cam: Trash can
- I, Ronaldini: Ironing board
- Amir: Mirror
- Jean-Loo Pissoir: Toilet
- Johnny Splash: Shower
- Bathsheba: Bathtub
- Rebel: Rubber duck
- Barry Styles: Makeup
- Tyrell: Towel
- Farya: First aid kit
- Dasha: Desk
- Jerry: Junk items
- Penelope: Pen
- Mac: Computer
- Willi: Workspace app
- Lyric: Book
- Rongomaiwhenua: Geode
- Chance: Dice
- Maggie: Magnifying glass
- Winnifred: Water heater
- Rainey: Record player
- Scandalabra: Candelabra
- Arma: Smoke alarm
- Betty: Bed
- Diana: Diary
- Deenah: Dresser
- Ben-Hwa: Purple sack
- Hero Hime: Anime figurine
- Teddy: Teddy bear
- Hanks: Hangers
- Washford: Washing machine
- Drysdale: Dryer
- Harper: Laundry hamper
- Dirk Deveraux: Dirty Laundry
- Tydus Andromache: Laundry detergent
- Henry Hoove: Vacuum
- Bobby Pinn: Bobby pin
- Kristof: Treadmill
- Funk Shuttlecock: Sports equipment
- Fantina: Fan
- Stepford: Trophies
- Tony: Toolbox
- Beau: Cardboard box
- Keith: Skeleton key
- Bodhi Windbreaker: Time Capsule
- Vaughn Trapp: Mousetrap
- Sophia: Safe
- Monique: Money
- Lady Memoria: Memorabilia
- Holly: Holiday decorations
- Airyn: Air
- Textbook-Chan: Textbox
- The Sassy Chap: Credits app
- Zoey Bennett: Ghost
- XXXShadowlord420XXX: Shadow
- Doug: Existential dread
- Nightmare: Sleeping
- Reggie: Rejection
- Lucinda Lavish: Lavish edition DLC
- Michael Transaction: Wooden chest
Date Everything is a cleverly designed, stat-based dating sim that rewards exploration, curiosity, and emotional investment.
Also read: Complete romance guide for Date Everything
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.