All available characters in Date Everything

By Ishant Jadhav
Published Jun 20, 2025 15:25 GMT
Date Everything was released on June 17, 2025 (Image via Team17)
Date Everything was released on June 17, 2025 (Image via Team17)

With 102 romanceable characters and five secret alter egos, Date Everything is an absurd, hilarious, and surprisingly charming title that turns everyday objects into your dating candidates. The game lets you interact with nearly every object in your house or apartment, with each one having a personality and storyline. All characters are tied to specific items, and once you interact with them the right way, they are available as romance options.

Ad

This guide will list all the characters in Date Everything for your reference.

Date Everything character list

Fall in love with 102 characters, including your fridge, fan, and curtains (Image via Team17)
Fall in love with 102 characters, including your fridge, fan, and curtains (Image via Team17)
  1. Skylar Specs: Glasses
  2. Phoenicia: Cellphone
  3. Wallace: Wall
  4. Florence: Floor
  5. Celia: Ceiling
  6. Stella: Staircase
  7. Dorian: Door
  8. Wyndolyn: Window
  9. Curt and Rod: Curtains
  10. Shelley: Shelf
  11. Abel: Table
  12. Chairemi: Chair
  13. Lux: Lamp
  14. Hector: AC Vents
  15. Prissy Plastique: Plastic plants
  16. Timothy Timepiece: Clock
  17. Artt: Artwork
  18. River: Water
  19. Eddie and Volt: Circuit breaker
  20. Koa: Couch
  21. Dolly: Dust bunny
  22. Dante: Fireplace
  23. Telly: Television
  24. Connie: Gaming console
  25. Keyes: Piano
  26. Gaia: Globe
  27. Captain Jacques Pierrot: Ship in a bottle
  28. Parker Bradley: Board games
  29. Mateo Manta: Blanket
  30. Tina: Triangle
  31. Beverly: Beverages
  32. Mitchell Lin: Food
  33. Cabrizzio: Cabinet
  34. Sinclaire: Sink
  35. Freddy Yeti: Fridge
  36. Stefan: Stove
  37. Luke Nuke'm: Microwaver
  38. Miranda Dulce Tostadora: Toaster
  39. Dishy: Dishwasher
  40. Daisuke: Cutlery
  41. Friar Errol: Air fryer
  42. Kopi: Coffee maker
  43. Cam: Trash can
  44. I, Ronaldini: Ironing board
  45. Amir: Mirror
  46. Jean-Loo Pissoir: Toilet
  47. Johnny Splash: Shower
  48. Bathsheba: Bathtub
  49. Rebel: Rubber duck
  50. Barry Styles: Makeup
  51. Tyrell: Towel
  52. Farya: First aid kit
  53. Dasha: Desk
  54. Jerry: Junk items
  55. Penelope: Pen
  56. Mac: Computer
  57. Willi: Workspace app
  58. Lyric: Book
  59. Rongomaiwhenua: Geode
  60. Chance: Dice
  61. Maggie: Magnifying glass
  62. Winnifred: Water heater
  63. Rainey: Record player
  64. Scandalabra: Candelabra
  65. Arma: Smoke alarm
  66. Betty: Bed
  67. Diana: Diary
  68. Deenah: Dresser
  69. Ben-Hwa: Purple sack
  70. Hero Hime: Anime figurine
  71. Teddy: Teddy bear
  72. Hanks: Hangers
  73. Washford: Washing machine
  74. Drysdale: Dryer
  75. Harper: Laundry hamper
  76. Dirk Deveraux: Dirty Laundry
  77. Tydus Andromache: Laundry detergent
  78. Henry Hoove: Vacuum
  79. Bobby Pinn: Bobby pin
  80. Kristof: Treadmill
  81. Funk Shuttlecock: Sports equipment
  82. Fantina: Fan
  83. Stepford: Trophies
  84. Tony: Toolbox
  85. Beau: Cardboard box
  86. Keith: Skeleton key
  87. Bodhi Windbreaker: Time Capsule
  88. Vaughn Trapp: Mousetrap
  89. Sophia: Safe
  90. Monique: Money
  91. Lady Memoria: Memorabilia
  92. Holly: Holiday decorations
  93. Airyn: Air
  94. Textbook-Chan: Textbox
  95. The Sassy Chap: Credits app
  96. Zoey Bennett: Ghost
  97. XXXShadowlord420XXX: Shadow
  98. Doug: Existential dread
  99. Nightmare: Sleeping
  100. Reggie: Rejection
  101. Lucinda Lavish: Lavish edition DLC
  102. Michael Transaction: Wooden chest
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Date Everything is a cleverly designed, stat-based dating sim that rewards exploration, curiosity, and emotional investment.

Also read: Complete romance guide for Date Everything

About the author
Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications