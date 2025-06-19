Complete romance guide for Date Everything

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Published Jun 19, 2025 17:11 GMT
Date Everything character
You can literally Date Everything in this game (Image via Team17)

A romance guide for Date Everything will help you find the most suitable dates from the comfort of your home. This new dating simulator has hundreds of personified characters based on objects in your house for you to fall in love with at first sight. Whether it's a cute door or a macho wall, you can find them all over your house and interact with them to start your romance and set your future in motion.

To help you find your love in your house, here’s a complete romance guide for Date Everything.

Romance guide for Date Everything: All dateable characters and their locations

Date Everything has many dialog options (Image via Team17)
Date Everything has many dialog options (Image via Team17)

In this game, there are 102 dateable characters along with some secret extras. While the title automatically pivots to some of them in the first few hours, most are hidden well in your house or plain sight. Moreover, many of them become dateable only after a few key moments. As such, here is the list of all dateable character locations for this Date Everything romance guide:

Characters

Locations

Skylar

Wear your glasses

Phoenicia

Use your smartphone

Dorian

Interact with your house’s main door

Maggie

Use the magnifying glass

Betty

Sleep on your bed

Amir

Look at the mirror

Timothy Timepiece

Interact with the cat clock

Diana

Write in your diary at your bedroom desk

Deenah

Open the dresser every day in your bedroom

Ben-Hwa

Open the purple sack beside your bedroom table

Lux

Turn on the electric switch or the lamp

Abel

Interact with any table

Airyn

Turn on your AC and talk to the cool air coming out

Arma

Interact with the fire alarm

Artt

Go to your attic and look at your artwork

Barry Styles

Use your makeup

Bathsheba

Go to your second-floor washroom and get on your bathtub

Beau

Interact with the cardboard box

Beverly

++-+-

Bobby

Interact with the bobby pin in your laundry closet

Henry Hoove

Turn on your vacuum cleaner in your laundry closet

Bodhi Windbreaker

Interact with the time capsule in your boiler room’s secret crawlspace under the rug

Vaughn Trapp

Find the mousetrap in your crawl space

Sophia

Open the safe in your attic

Cabrizzio

Open your kitchen cabinet

Cam

Interact with a trash can

Captain Jacques Pierrot

Interact with the ship inside the bottle on top of your fireplace

Monique

After completing Sophia’s quest, grab the money in your safe

Celia

Hit the ceiling on top of your stairs

Chairemi

Sit on a chair

Chance

Roll the dice on your office desk

Curt and Rod

Pull up the curtain

Shelley

Open a shelf

Daisuke

Interact with a dish or a utensil in your kitchen

Dante

Light up the living room fireplace

Dasha

Interact with your office desk

Dirk

Go to your laundry room and interact your dirty laundry

Dishy

Use your kitchen dishwasher

Dolly

Look behind your living your room couch and find the pile of dust

Koa

Sit on your living room couch

Eddie and Volt

Go the the closet upstairs and interact with the circuit breaker

River

Touch the water in your bathtub or in sinks

Prissy Plastique

Touch the plastic plants in your attic

Hector

Interact with the living room ACs vents

Wyndolyn

Open a window

Stella

Go up the stairs in your house’s entrance

Florence

Go to your room upstairs

Wallace

Interact with the wall near the stairs going upstairs

Telly

Turn on your living room television

Connie

Turn on your living room gaming console

Keyes

Play on your living room piano

Gaia

Spin the globe on your living room

Parker Bradley

Go to your attic and play with your board games

Mateos Manta

Interact with your living room blanket

Tina

Interact with the triangle in your second floor bedroom closet

Mitchell Linn

Eat the food or the fruits in your kitchen

Sinclaire

Go to a sink

Freddy Yeti

Open your kitchen fridge

Stefan

Turn on your kitchen stove

Luke Nuke’m

Turn on your kitchen microwave

Miranda Dulce Tosdadora

Use the toaster in your kitchen

Friar Errol

Use the air fryer in your kitchen

Kopi

Use the coffee maker in your kitchen

I, Ronaldini

After completing Bobby’s pins, interact with the ironing board in your laundry

Jean-Loo Pissoir

Use the toilet

Johnny Splash

Use the shower downstairs

Rebel

Interact with the rubber duck in the bathroom upstairs

Tyrell

Use a towel

Farya

Open the cabinet downstairs and use the first aid kit

Jerry

Go to your office and open the top-left desk drawer

Penelope

Open the envelope in your office

Mac

Turn on your office computer

Willi

Open the workspace app in your smartphone

Lyric

Read a book

Rongomaowhenua

After completing Beau’s quest, interact with the geode in your office

Winnifred

Turn on the water heater in your office cabinet

Rainey

Use the record player in your dining room

Scandalabra

Interact with your dining room candelabra

Hero Home

After interacting with 10 characters, Sam will give you an anime doll. Interact with it later.

Teddy

Open your gym closet and interact with the teddy bear inside

Hanks

Open any bedroom or laundry closet and interact with the laundry hanger

Washford

Use the washing machine in your laundry room

Drysdale

Use the dryer in your laundry room

Harper

Use the laundry hamper in your living room

Dirk Devereaux

The alter ego of your dirty laundry

Tydus Andromacha

Interact with the sports equipment in your gym

Kristof

Use the treadmill in your gym

Dunk Shuttlecock

Another version of your sports equipment in your gym

Fantina

Turn on the fan in your gym

Stepford

Look at the trophies in your gym

Tony

Interact with the toolbox in the cupboard upstairs

Keith

Find the skeleton key in the secret crawl space

Lady Memoria

Look at the memorabilia in your attic

Holly

Look at the holiday decorations in your bedroom or gym closet

Textbox Chan

Click on the exit button on your phone

The Sassy Chap

Use the credits app on your smartphone

Zoey Bennett

Spot the ghost in your attic at night

XXXShadowlord420XXX

Interact with your living room globe’s shadow

Doug

Stare at the yellow wall behind the stairs for 30 seconds

Nightmare

Will appear randomly when you sleep

Reggie

Get rejected once to meet him

Lucinda Lavish (DLC)

Purchase the Date Everything Lavish Edition

Michael Transaction (DLC)

Open the treasure chest on top of your bedroom table

Timmy

Be early or late when you go to meet Timothy Timepiece

Jon Wick

Have a good relationship with Scandalabra

These are all the dateable characters in Date Everything. Since all of them have diverse personalities and plotlines, have fun getting to know them better. It’s all up to you to navigate through all these relationships in the way you want.

About the author
Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.

He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.

In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music.

