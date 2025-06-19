Complete romance guide for Date Everything

Characters
Skylar
Wear your glasses
Phoenicia
Use your smartphone
Dorian
Interact with your house’s main door
Maggie
Use the magnifying glass
Betty
Sleep on your bed
Amir
Look at the mirror
Timothy Timepiece
Interact with the cat clock
Diana
Write in your diary at your bedroom desk
Deenah
Open the dresser every day in your bedroom
Ben-Hwa
Open the purple sack beside your bedroom table
Lux
Turn on the electric switch or the lamp
Abel
Interact with any table
Airyn
Turn on your AC and talk to the cool air coming out
Arma
Interact with the fire alarm
Artt
Go to your attic and look at your artwork
Barry Styles
Use your makeup
Bathsheba
Go to your second-floor washroom and get on your bathtub
Beau
Interact with the cardboard box
Beverly
Bobby
Interact with the bobby pin in your laundry closet
Henry Hoove
Turn on your vacuum cleaner in your laundry closet
Bodhi Windbreaker
Interact with the time capsule in your boiler room’s secret crawlspace under the rug
Vaughn Trapp
Find the mousetrap in your crawl space
Sophia
Open the safe in your attic
Cabrizzio
Open your kitchen cabinet
Cam
Interact with a trash can
Captain Jacques Pierrot
Interact with the ship inside the bottle on top of your fireplace
Monique
After completing Sophia’s quest, grab the money in your safe
Celia
Hit the ceiling on top of your stairs
Chairemi
Sit on a chair
Chance
Roll the dice on your office desk
Curt and Rod
Pull up the curtain
Shelley
Open a shelf
Daisuke
Interact with a dish or a utensil in your kitchen
Dante
Light up the living room fireplace
Dasha
Interact with your office desk
Dirk
Go to your laundry room and interact your dirty laundry
Dishy
Use your kitchen dishwasher
Dolly
Look behind your living your room couch and find the pile of dust
Koa
Sit on your living room couch
Eddie and Volt
Go the the closet upstairs and interact with the circuit breaker
River
Touch the water in your bathtub or in sinks
Prissy Plastique
Touch the plastic plants in your attic
Hector
Interact with the living room ACs vents
Wyndolyn
Open a window
Stella
Go up the stairs in your house’s entrance
Florence
Go to your room upstairs
Wallace
Interact with the wall near the stairs going upstairs
Telly
Turn on your living room television
Connie
Turn on your living room gaming console
Keyes
Play on your living room piano
Gaia
Spin the globe on your living room
Parker Bradley
Go to your attic and play with your board games
Mateos Manta
Interact with your living room blanket
Tina
Interact with the triangle in your second floor bedroom closet
Mitchell Linn
Eat the food or the fruits in your kitchen
Sinclaire
Go to a sink
Freddy Yeti
Open your kitchen fridge
Stefan
Turn on your kitchen stove
Luke Nuke’m
Turn on your kitchen microwave
Miranda Dulce Tosdadora
Use the toaster in your kitchen
Friar Errol
Use the air fryer in your kitchen
Kopi
Use the coffee maker in your kitchen
I, Ronaldini
After completing Bobby’s pins, interact with the ironing board in your laundry
Jean-Loo Pissoir
Use the toilet
Johnny Splash
Use the shower downstairs
Rebel
Interact with the rubber duck in the bathroom upstairs
Tyrell
Use a towel
Farya
Open the cabinet downstairs and use the first aid kit
Jerry
Go to your office and open the top-left desk drawer
Penelope
Open the envelope in your office
Mac
Turn on your office computer
Willi
Open the workspace app in your smartphone
Lyric
Read a book
Rongomaowhenua
After completing Beau’s quest, interact with the geode in your office
Winnifred
Turn on the water heater in your office cabinet
Rainey
Use the record player in your dining room
Scandalabra
Interact with your dining room candelabra
Hero Home
After interacting with 10 characters, Sam will give you an anime doll. Interact with it later.
Teddy
Open your gym closet and interact with the teddy bear inside
Hanks
Open any bedroom or laundry closet and interact with the laundry hanger
Washford
Use the washing machine in your laundry room
Drysdale
Use the dryer in your laundry room
Harper
Use the laundry hamper in your living room
Dirk Devereaux
The alter ego of your dirty laundry
Tydus Andromacha
Interact with the sports equipment in your gym
Kristof
Use the treadmill in your gym
Dunk Shuttlecock
Another version of your sports equipment in your gym
Fantina
Turn on the fan in your gym
Stepford
Look at the trophies in your gym
Tony
Interact with the toolbox in the cupboard upstairs
Keith
Find the skeleton key in the secret crawl space
Lady Memoria
Look at the memorabilia in your attic
Holly
Look at the holiday decorations in your bedroom or gym closet
Textbox Chan
Click on the exit button on your phone
The Sassy Chap
Use the credits app on your smartphone
Zoey Bennett
Spot the ghost in your attic at night
XXXShadowlord420XXX
Interact with your living room globe’s shadow
Doug
Stare at the yellow wall behind the stairs for 30 seconds
Nightmare
Will appear randomly when you sleep
Reggie
Get rejected once to meet him
Lucinda Lavish (DLC)
Purchase the Date Everything Lavish Edition
Michael Transaction (DLC)
Open the treasure chest on top of your bedroom table
Timmy
Be early or late when you go to meet Timothy Timepiece
Jon Wick
Have a good relationship with Scandalabra