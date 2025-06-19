A romance guide for Date Everything will help you find the most suitable dates from the comfort of your home. This new dating simulator has hundreds of personified characters based on objects in your house for you to fall in love with at first sight. Whether it's a cute door or a macho wall, you can find them all over your house and interact with them to start your romance and set your future in motion.

To help you find your love in your house, here’s a complete romance guide for Date Everything.

Romance guide for Date Everything: All dateable characters and their locations

Date Everything has many dialog options (Image via Team17)

In this game, there are 102 dateable characters along with some secret extras. While the title automatically pivots to some of them in the first few hours, most are hidden well in your house or plain sight. Moreover, many of them become dateable only after a few key moments. As such, here is the list of all dateable character locations for this Date Everything romance guide:

Characters Locations Skylar Wear your glasses Phoenicia Use your smartphone Dorian Interact with your house’s main door Maggie Use the magnifying glass Betty Sleep on your bed Amir Look at the mirror Timothy Timepiece Interact with the cat clock Diana Write in your diary at your bedroom desk Deenah Open the dresser every day in your bedroom Ben-Hwa Open the purple sack beside your bedroom table Lux Turn on the electric switch or the lamp Abel Interact with any table Airyn Turn on your AC and talk to the cool air coming out Arma Interact with the fire alarm Artt Go to your attic and look at your artwork Barry Styles Use your makeup Bathsheba Go to your second-floor washroom and get on your bathtub Beau Interact with the cardboard box Beverly ++-+- Bobby Interact with the bobby pin in your laundry closet Henry Hoove Turn on your vacuum cleaner in your laundry closet Bodhi Windbreaker Interact with the time capsule in your boiler room’s secret crawlspace under the rug Vaughn Trapp Find the mousetrap in your crawl space Sophia Open the safe in your attic Cabrizzio Open your kitchen cabinet Cam Interact with a trash can Captain Jacques Pierrot Interact with the ship inside the bottle on top of your fireplace Monique After completing Sophia’s quest, grab the money in your safe Celia Hit the ceiling on top of your stairs Chairemi Sit on a chair Chance Roll the dice on your office desk Curt and Rod Pull up the curtain Shelley Open a shelf Daisuke Interact with a dish or a utensil in your kitchen Dante Light up the living room fireplace Dasha Interact with your office desk Dirk Go to your laundry room and interact your dirty laundry Dishy Use your kitchen dishwasher Dolly Look behind your living your room couch and find the pile of dust Koa Sit on your living room couch Eddie and Volt Go the the closet upstairs and interact with the circuit breaker River Touch the water in your bathtub or in sinks Prissy Plastique Touch the plastic plants in your attic Hector Interact with the living room ACs vents Wyndolyn Open a window Stella Go up the stairs in your house’s entrance Florence Go to your room upstairs Wallace Interact with the wall near the stairs going upstairs Telly Turn on your living room television Connie Turn on your living room gaming console Keyes Play on your living room piano Gaia Spin the globe on your living room Parker Bradley Go to your attic and play with your board games Mateos Manta Interact with your living room blanket Tina Interact with the triangle in your second floor bedroom closet Mitchell Linn Eat the food or the fruits in your kitchen Sinclaire Go to a sink Freddy Yeti Open your kitchen fridge Stefan Turn on your kitchen stove Luke Nuke’m Turn on your kitchen microwave Miranda Dulce Tosdadora Use the toaster in your kitchen Friar Errol Use the air fryer in your kitchen Kopi Use the coffee maker in your kitchen I, Ronaldini After completing Bobby’s pins, interact with the ironing board in your laundry Jean-Loo Pissoir Use the toilet Johnny Splash Use the shower downstairs Rebel Interact with the rubber duck in the bathroom upstairs Tyrell Use a towel Farya Open the cabinet downstairs and use the first aid kit Jerry Go to your office and open the top-left desk drawer Penelope Open the envelope in your office Mac Turn on your office computer Willi Open the workspace app in your smartphone Lyric Read a book Rongomaowhenua After completing Beau’s quest, interact with the geode in your office Winnifred Turn on the water heater in your office cabinet Rainey Use the record player in your dining room Scandalabra Interact with your dining room candelabra Hero Home After interacting with 10 characters, Sam will give you an anime doll. Interact with it later. Teddy Open your gym closet and interact with the teddy bear inside Hanks Open any bedroom or laundry closet and interact with the laundry hanger Washford Use the washing machine in your laundry room Drysdale Use the dryer in your laundry room Harper Use the laundry hamper in your living room Dirk Devereaux The alter ego of your dirty laundry Tydus Andromacha Interact with the sports equipment in your gym Kristof Use the treadmill in your gym Dunk Shuttlecock Another version of your sports equipment in your gym Fantina Turn on the fan in your gym Stepford Look at the trophies in your gym Tony Interact with the toolbox in the cupboard upstairs Keith Find the skeleton key in the secret crawl space Lady Memoria Look at the memorabilia in your attic Holly Look at the holiday decorations in your bedroom or gym closet Textbox Chan Click on the exit button on your phone The Sassy Chap Use the credits app on your smartphone Zoey Bennett Spot the ghost in your attic at night XXXShadowlord420XXX Interact with your living room globe’s shadow Doug Stare at the yellow wall behind the stairs for 30 seconds Nightmare Will appear randomly when you sleep Reggie Get rejected once to meet him Lucinda Lavish (DLC) Purchase the Date Everything Lavish Edition Michael Transaction (DLC) Open the treasure chest on top of your bedroom table Timmy Be early or late when you go to meet Timothy Timepiece Jon Wick Have a good relationship with Scandalabra

These are all the dateable characters in Date Everything. Since all of them have diverse personalities and plotlines, have fun getting to know them better. It’s all up to you to navigate through all these relationships in the way you want.

