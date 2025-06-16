5 best JRPGs that do not feature turn-based combat

JRPGs, or Japanese role-playing games, are known for their distinct stylistic tropes that are followed across most games that fall in this genre. From having anime-like graphics and a story about becoming a legendary hero by defeating the forces of evil, most of these games are known for their turn-based combat system, where you and your enemies take actions in turns; this presents a more strategic approach to combat.

Ad

However, many popular JRPGs do not feature such a battle system, eschewing it for traditional real-time action combat that is preferred more by Western gamers. As such, here are five of the best JRPGs that do not feature turn-based combat, also colloquially known as action-JRPGs.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

The best JRPGs that do not have turn-based combat

1) Final Fantasy 16

Ad

Trending

Ad

Release Date : June 2023

: June 2023 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

The Final Fantasy series is known for its grand adventures featuring a group of misfits coming together to save the world, and for being the pioneer of turn-based combat. While the 11th and 15th entries of this series were MMORPGs, it was the 15th game that flipped the script to change its combat to resemble modern hack-and-slash titles.

However, it was Final Fantasy 16 where this long-running JRPG series truly embraced stylish action-packed real-time combat inspired by the Devil May Cry series. Gone are the days when you control a party of skilled and charming individuals. You now play the entire game as Clive Rosenfield, a tragic prince who wants to avenge his brother’s and father’s deaths.

Ad

In the sea of so many hack-and-slash games like Devil May Cry, Ninja Gaiden, Bayonetta, and God of War, Final Fantasy 16 stands out as one of the over-the-top action JRPGs with fast-paced melee combat where you switch between various magical elements on the fly to deal massive damage.

Also read - Final Fantasy XVI review: An unforgettable ballad of combat and tragedy

2) Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom

Ni no Kuni 2 combat drastically differs from its prequel (Image via Bandai Namco)

Release Date : March 2018

: March 2018 Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Ad

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is one of the most highly beloved JRPGs due to amazing characters, a magical open world, and an art style inspired by Studio Ghibli movies. While it featured turn-based combat like any other JRPG, it was Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom that switched sides to become a party-based real-time action game.

It features a new cast of characters and a hero in the form of Evan, who sets out to build a new kingdom after being usurped from his throne. You can also switch between all your active party members in combat. As such, it lets you use your entire party’s skills in the most beneficial way possible.

Ad

3) Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Ad

Release Date : July 2022

: July 2022 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

If you own a Nintendo Switch or plan to the buy the new Switch 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the best JRPGs you must play. Featuring a large cast of characters, a complex storyline, a massive open world, and six unique party members you can switch between on the fly, it was a massive improvement from its predecessors and is regarded as one of the best action RPGs of all time.

Ad

You play as Noah, who must stop the perpetual war between two warring nations and save the world. Throughout this game, you get a total of 19 playable heroes that you can mix and match to create a team that best suits your playstyle or helps in defeating certain enemies. Overall, it has solid gameplay that makes turn-based games feel like a relic of the past.

Also read - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review: A gorgeous, deep gameplay experience

Ad

4) Tales of Arise

Ad

Release Date : September 2021

: September 2021 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

The Tales series of hack-and-slash JRPGs has always been severely underrated, having a massive fanbase in Japan and only a small cult of followers elsewhere. If you want slick action combat where you can get to command your allies to use unique skills to turn the tide of the battle, this game is for you.

You play as a prisoner named Alphen who must go on a journey to stop the Renan kingdom from oppressing the Dahnan people. While you cannot switch between party members and only control Aleph during battle, you can freely use the skills of your customizable allies at any time, as they always shout out the names of their moves with full gusto.

Ad

Also read - Is there a Tales of Arise anime adaptation? Explained

5) Fate/Samurai Remnant

Fate/Samurai Remnant is a highly underrated JRPG (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Release Date : September 2023

: September 2023 Platforms: PS4, PS5, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Ad

The final entry in this list of great JRPGs without turn-based battles is Fate/Samurai Remnant. Based on the popular Fate manga and anime, this game follows the story of Miyamoto Iori, a legendary ronin from Japan’s Edo Era. He must participate in the Waxing Moon Ritual, a violent contest between warriors.

Featuring 100+ hours of content and hack-and-slash reminiscent of musou games like Dynasty Warriors and Hyrule Warriors, you get to cut through hordes of enemies at once in order to reach the final boss and take it down. If you want, you can try out its free Steam demo right now!

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debamalya Mukherjee Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.



He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.



In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.