Is there a Tales of Arise anime adaptation? Explained

Fans of both anime and games are burning the internet with one question “Is there a Tales of Arise anime adaptation?” They are eager to uncover the fate of a potential Tales of Arise anime adaptation. Tales of Arise, the critically acclaimed JRPG, has captured the hearts of gamers worldwide with its compelling narrative and stunning visuals. All of this is complemented by animated cutscenes from the renowned studio Ufotable.

As the name suggests, JRPG, or Japanese Role-Playing Game, is a type of video game from Japan. These games focus on stories and adventures in fantasy worlds. Players control characters, go on quests, and battle foes. JRPGs often have turn-based combat, like taking turns in a board game, and are known for their colorful artwork.

The story follows Rena who has ruled over Dahna for 300 years, plundering the planet's resources and robbing its inhabitants of their independence and dignity. The story opens with two individuals—Alphen and Shionne—who were born in different worlds and are both trying to rewrite their futures and change their fates.

This article discusses the current status of Tales of Arise anime, shedding light on whether fans can anticipate an animated journey through the game's captivating world.

All You Need to Know About Tales of Arise Anime and Game

The Tales of Arise series boasts a rich legacy of video games, some of which have been adapted into anime OVAs (Original Video Animations) and TV series. Titles like Tales of Phantasia, Tales of Eternia, Tales of Symphonia, and Tales of Zestiria have allowed fans to witness these games into a live story with amazing narrative and characters.

Released in 2021, Tales of Arise marked a significant milestone in the JRPGs series. It garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, thanks to its interesting storyline, memorable characters, and breathtaking visuals. The game featured numerous animated cutscenes crafted by the renowned anime studio Ufotable, which is popular for its Demon Slayer series.

Overview of Tales of Arise

Despite the game's success and the quality of its animated cutscenes, fans have been left wondering if an anime adaptation of Tales of Arise is in the plan or not. In an interview with Famitsu, Tales series producer Yusuke Tomizawa addressed this very question. He made it clear that, as of September 3, 2023, there are no immediate plans for a Tales of Arise anime adaptation.

"Since so much of Tales of Arise was created around the basis of it being a game, such as the story and overall experience, we have no intentions to tell that same story through an animated adaptation," he said.

Tomizawa, the director of Tales, gave a reason behind the absence of an anime adaptation rooted in the unique nature of the game itself. He emphasized that Tales of Arise was designed as a game, and the experience of playing it differs significantly from watching an anime adaptation. The interactive gameplay, character interactions, and player choices are essential to the game's charm and might not seamlessly translate to an animated series.

While Tomizawa ruled out an anime adaptation at the time of the interview, he did offer a glimmer of hope for fans. He expressed the openness of the team to the possibility of an anime adaptation in the future. However, it's crucial to note that, as of now, there are no concrete plans in place.

Fans eagerly awaiting news of a potential anime adaptation will need to wait for official announcements from Bandai Namco or Ufotable as they are potential studios to animate Tales of Arise anime.

Final thoughts

The absence of a Tales of Arise anime adaptation has left many fans yearning for more from the captivating world and characters of the game. However, producer Yusuke Tomizawa's explanation sheds light on the reasons behind this decision.

While the door is not entirely closed to the possibility of an anime adaptation, the focus remains on the immersive gaming experience that the series has offered for almost three decades. As fans await any news regarding a potential anime adaptation, they can continue to immerse themselves in the rich storytelling and vibrant universe of Tales of Arise by experiencing the game firsthand.

