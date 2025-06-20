Cash Cleaner Simulator The Quality of Crime update patch notes: New DLC, improved Steam Deck controls, and more

Cash Cleaner Simulator, which requires you to clean dirty money for the mafia, quickly gained traction when it came out. Recently, a new DLC was released for the title, introducing three new items and improving controls for the Steam Deck. Moreover, a few bugs were fixed, and multiple adjustments were made to the base game to ensure that it performs well on all platforms.

This article lists the official patch notes for the Cash Cleaner Simulator The Quality of Crime update, as revealed by the developers.

All adjustments in Cash Cleaner Simulator The Quality of Crime update

Multiple bugs from Cash Cleaner Simulator are now fixed with this update (Image via Forklift Interactive)

New tools & features

Marked Money Sorting Machine. No more manual UV scanning. This new machine automatically filters out marked bills, saving you time and stress in the late game.

Yen Currency Sorting Machine. Got overseas clients? You're now equipped to handle Japanese Yen with its own dedicated sorting machine.

Full gamepad support, now you don't even touch the keyboard or mouse!

Ether Speaker with Ambient Music. Customize your lab's vibe with a new speaker item. Play ambient background tracks while you work for that perfect criminal chill.

Customize your lab's vibe with a new speaker item. Play ambient background tracks while you work for that perfect criminal chill. Marked Bills Collection Frame. Found a bill with a unique mark? Now you can frame and display it as a trophy in your lab.

Localization

Portuguese and Polish Language Support. We're going global! Thanks to our community in Brazil, Portugal and Poland for the love!

Improvements

Tutorial quests now show hints based on your current input device or keyboard layout

Trash visuals are now saved correctly, so you can always tell which piece is which

A single money pack can now be wrapped in a block

Throw charge can now be canceled with LMB

You can now choose any skin for any item from any DLC in the Settings

Main Menu updated to display more game info

Random quests can now generate more marked money, depending on context

The old Speaker has been added to the Dark Market (just in case)

Improved descriptions in the graphics settings

Small story improvements

Minor tweaks to various systems

Bug fixes

Fixed progress loss when loading levels or money

Dryer no longer takes money from outside the input area

Fixed collision issues between the dryer and other items

Addressed some performance issues (more improvements in progress)

Fixed visual issues with the 10k Yen bill

Fixed multiple localization problems (more fixes coming soon)

Speakers now turn on properly after loading a save

Fixed sound issues with the Money Counter XXL

Fixed various minor sound and music bugs

All money counters can now be burned in the Furnace

New DLC: Slay the Look

This pack includes:

Glamoo-r Wash: "Spill the tea, not the glitter! This machine handles your delicates with dramatic flair."

"Spill the tea, not the glitter! This machine handles your delicates with dramatic flair." Rubber & Claws: "Beauty isn’t a weakness. It’s a warning. Handle with care, darling."

"Beauty isn’t a weakness. It’s a warning. Handle with care, darling." Sugarblade: "Sweetly sharp, dangerously chic. This isn't just a tool, it's a statement."

Whether you're cleaning dirty money or just flexing your drip, now you can do both!

