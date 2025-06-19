Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story 

  • home icon
By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 19, 2025 16:19 GMT
FNAF is available on PC via Steam (Image via ScottGames)
Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic is a horror action-adventure title and the latest entry in the FNAF franchise. If you have already started playing the game and want to track your progress, you might be interested to know that the game features nine main quests in total.

A list of these quests is mentioned below for your reference, alongside an estimate on how long it can take you to finish the entire game.

List of quests available in Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic

In total, there are 9 quests in FNAF (Image via ScottGames)
Main quests

  • Prologue
  • Finding The Manager's Office
  • Jackie in The Box Chase
  • The Big Top Showroom
  • Music Man Chase
  • The Theater
  • Doll Hospital
  • The Admin Wing
  • The Tunnels

Since the list of main quests available in Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic is quite brief, you will likely only need 6-8 hours to beat the main storyline. However, the game also has a few other minor tasks you can do if you want to spend some more time playing it. This will take about another 1-2 hours of your time.

That said, if you are someone who likes to go for 100 percent completion, note that it will take even more time. A 100 percent completion would require you to achieve all endings and unlock every trophy available in the game as well. This will take around 12 hours in total.

Do note, though, that the total time you take to finish the game might vary from player to player due to multiple factors. One such determining factor is the difficulty mode that you select. To put it simply, beating the game on a higher difficulty will take more time than on a lower one. Another thing to keep in mind is that the time you take to beat the game can also vary depending on your experience and skills when it comes to such horror adventure titles.

