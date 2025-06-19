Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story 

Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic is a horror action-adventure title and the latest entry in the FNAF franchise. If you have already started playing the game and want to track your progress, you might be interested to know that the game features nine main quests in total.

A list of these quests is mentioned below for your reference, alongside an estimate on how long it can take you to finish the entire game.

List of quests available in Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic

In total, there are 9 quests in FNAF (Image via ScottGames)

Main quests

Trending

Prologue

Finding The Manager's Office

Jackie in The Box Chase

The Big Top Showroom

Music Man Chase

The Theater

Doll Hospital

The Admin Wing

The Tunnels

Since the list of main quests available in Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic is quite brief, you will likely only need 6-8 hours to beat the main storyline. However, the game also has a few other minor tasks you can do if you want to spend some more time playing it. This will take about another 1-2 hours of your time.

That said, if you are someone who likes to go for 100 percent completion, note that it will take even more time. A 100 percent completion would require you to achieve all endings and unlock every trophy available in the game as well. This will take around 12 hours in total.

Do note, though, that the total time you take to finish the game might vary from player to player due to multiple factors. One such determining factor is the difficulty mode that you select. To put it simply, beating the game on a higher difficulty will take more time than on a lower one. Another thing to keep in mind is that the time you take to beat the game can also vary depending on your experience and skills when it comes to such horror adventure titles.

Check out our other Five Nights at Freddy’s guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.