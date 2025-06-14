  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Five Nights at Freddy's Secret of the Mimic trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

Five Nights at Freddy's Secret of the Mimic trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 14, 2025 10:02 GMT
Five Nights at Freddy
Five Nights at Freddy's can be bought from PS Store and Steam (Image via ScottGames)

The latest entry in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, Secret of the Mimic is an exciting new title available on PS5 and PC. In total, the game features 25 trophies and achievements for players to collect. If you are wondering which trophies are there or want to track your progress, read on.

Ad

Here are all the trophies available in the game, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Five Nights at Freddy's Secret of the Mimic

There are 25 trophies in total in the game (Image via ScottGames)
There are 25 trophies in total in the game (Image via ScottGames)
  • Golden Hours: Obtain all other achievements.
  • Unfinished Business: Keep the Data Diver and walk off the job.
  • Story Time: Fix what is broken.
  • Clock Out: Hand over the Data Diver and leave the building. A job well done!
  • Memorabilia: Deposit every collectible into the inventory system.
  • Olly Olly Oxen Free: Played party games with a Jackie in the Box.
  • Tickets Please: Return from the Big Top Showroom.
  • Doctor's Orders: Return from the Recycling Center.
  • Fundaphobia: Take a "shortcut" through the basement.
  • Think Positive!: Take a ride to the main house.
  • Pleasant Dreams: Stay up past your bedtime.
  • Non-Zero Chance: Get jumpscared.
  • Technician: Complete all repair tasks.
  • Parachute: Run Edwin's "Parachute" program.
  • Master Adventurer: "You have found my presents. You have completed my tasks."
  • Executive Permissions: Get executive access to the MCM.
  • Pew Pew: Shoot a "threat" with a ball gun.
  • Boop: Boop the nose.
  • Mail Call: Collect all text logs.
  • Good Night. Sleep Tight: Enter the Storytime Showroom.
  • We Have A Winner!: Get high scores on all carnival games.
  • Dental Coverage: Knock out all the teeth in a single round of ball toss.
  • Good Listener: Listen to every Audio Log.
  • Belated Birthday: Find the party room.
  • Aye Aye, Captain!: Teach the pirate crew a valuable lesson.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out our other guides on Five Nights at Freddy's here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications