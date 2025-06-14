Five Nights at Freddy's Secret of the Mimic trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

The latest entry in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, Secret of the Mimic is an exciting new title available on PS5 and PC. In total, the game features 25 trophies and achievements for players to collect. If you are wondering which trophies are there or want to track your progress, read on.

Here are all the trophies available in the game, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Five Nights at Freddy's Secret of the Mimic

There are 25 trophies in total in the game (Image via ScottGames)

Golden Hours : Obtain all other achievements.

: Obtain all other achievements. Unfinished Business : Keep the Data Diver and walk off the job.

: Keep the Data Diver and walk off the job. Story Time : Fix what is broken.

: Fix what is broken. Clock Out : Hand over the Data Diver and leave the building. A job well done!

: Hand over the Data Diver and leave the building. A job well done! Memorabilia : Deposit every collectible into the inventory system.

: Deposit every collectible into the inventory system. Olly Olly Oxen Free : Played party games with a Jackie in the Box.

: Played party games with a Jackie in the Box. Tickets Please : Return from the Big Top Showroom.

: Return from the Big Top Showroom. Doctor's Orders : Return from the Recycling Center.

: Return from the Recycling Center. Fundaphobia : Take a "shortcut" through the basement.

: Take a "shortcut" through the basement. Think Positive! : Take a ride to the main house.

: Take a ride to the main house. Pleasant Dreams : Stay up past your bedtime.

: Stay up past your bedtime. Non-Zero Chance : Get jumpscared.

: Get jumpscared. Technician : Complete all repair tasks.

: Complete all repair tasks. Parachute : Run Edwin's "Parachute" program.

: Run Edwin's "Parachute" program. Master Adventurer : "You have found my presents. You have completed my tasks."

: "You have found my presents. You have completed my tasks." Executive Permissions : Get executive access to the MCM.

: Get executive access to the MCM. Pew Pew : Shoot a "threat" with a ball gun.

: Shoot a "threat" with a ball gun. Boop : Boop the nose.

: Boop the nose. Mail Call : Collect all text logs.

: Collect all text logs. Good Night. Sleep Tight : Enter the Storytime Showroom.

: Enter the Storytime Showroom. We Have A Winner! : Get high scores on all carnival games.

: Get high scores on all carnival games. Dental Coverage : Knock out all the teeth in a single round of ball toss.

: Knock out all the teeth in a single round of ball toss. Good Listener : Listen to every Audio Log.

: Listen to every Audio Log. Belated Birthday : Find the party room.

: Find the party room. Aye Aye, Captain!: Teach the pirate crew a valuable lesson.

