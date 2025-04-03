Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 movie, Five Nights at Freddy's, is finally happening. And not just that, it also has a release date and is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.

The release date was announced long ago on May 17, 2024, roughly 8 months following the release of the first film. But the film's teaser was only released recently, on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The plot of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is being kept under wraps. But while speaking with Variety on October 27, 2023, director Emma Tammi alluded that the next movie in the franchise is likely to be centered around the second game in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise.

Regarding the cast, Josh Hutcherson will reprise his role as Mike Schmidt in the new film. Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard will also feature alongside him.

When is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 releasing?

As already stated, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to be released on December 5, 2025. Although details regarding the scope of the release are a bit elusive, anticipation from the audience is high.

This is particularly so following the box office success of the first movie in the series. The upcoming movie is likely to be released on a grand scale, with advertising and other activities captivating viewers and fans alike globally.

Who is in the cast of Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

As previously mentioned, Josh Hutcherson will return as Mike Schmidt in the new movie. Elizabeth Lail will also return as Vanessa Shelly, along with Piper Rubio and Matthew Lillard as Abby Schmidt and William Afton, respectively. Additional cast members include Wayne Knight, McKenna Grace, and Teo Briones.

The aforementioned names do not comprise the full cast of the movie, and additional names are expected to be added to the list as the film's release date comes closer.

About the movie

While Universal Pictures, the official distributor of the movie, has put out an official logline, it does not reveal much about the plot. The logline reads:

"Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances. Blumhouse’s box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy’s, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terror. "

Additionally, the company has provided information about the director of the upcoming film, Emma Tammi, who also served as director in the last movie. She is known for her work on projects such as The Wind and Blood Moon.

The announcement also includes information about the first film in the franchise and mentions that:

"The first film, which opened to a record-shattering $80 million and went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide, followed Mike, a troubled young man who reluctantly takes a job as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, hoping it will help him retain custody of his young sister."

It further continues:

"That fateful decision instead drags him into the black heart of a supernatural nightmare."

It also points out that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is produced by Jason Blum (M3GAN, Black Phone, and Halloween franchise) and Scott Cawthon (Return to Mushsnail: The Legend of the Snowmill, Bible Plays: Noah's Ark, and The Game Theorists).

