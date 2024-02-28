How to play the Five Nights At Freddy's mod in Minecraft

Minecraft and Five Nights at Freddy's are two of the largest franchises in all of gaming, with the former being the best-selling title of all time and the latter having a 300-million-dollar box-office feature film. Given their popularity, it is no wonder that mods have begun bringing these dangerous animatronics into the otherwise robot-free Minecraft Overworld.

The Five Nights At Freddy's mod introduces many of the franchise's iconic animatronics and several new restaurant structures to Minecraft. Detailed below is how to install this amazing mod and try it out for yourself.

How to install Minecraft's Five Nights At Freddy's mod

1) Open CurseForge and set up a new profile

The CurseForge profile setup for the FNAF mod (Image via CurseForge)

To install Minecraft's Five Nights At Freddy's mod, the first thing you need to do is open the CurseForge application. This is technically not required, but it makes installation so much easier.

Once CurseForge is open, click the "Create Custom Profile" button on the top-right corner of the screen. This will open the interface for a custom profile. The name can be anything; in this example, it is "Five Nights At Freddy's."

The mod is compatible with Minecraft 1.16.5, 1.18.2, and 1.19.2, so any of those game versions can be selected. This example uses 1.19.2 with Forge version 43.3.0.

Now, hit the orange "Create" button and wait for the profile to finish being made.

2) Add the mod

The FNAF mod installed to the profile (Image via CurseForge)

Now that the profile is created, the mod needs to be added to it. Click on the puzzle piece icon on the right side of the profile. This will open the list of available mods. Use the search bar to search for "Five Nights at Freddy's" and click on the orange "Install" button for it.

Five Nights at Freddy's also uses the Geckolib mod. CurseForge does not download this required mod automatically, so use the search bar to find and install it. Failing to do so will result in the game and mod not functioning properly.

You could also install some of Minecraft's best shaders or texture packs to enhance the mod's scary atmosphere.

3) Launch the game

The FNAF mod's main menu (Image via Mojang)

Once you are done adding content to your profile, navigate back to the home page. Use the orange "Play" button to launch the game.

The easiest way to know if the mod loaded properly is if the main menu has been replaced with one that reads "Five Nights At Freddy's Mod." If it is, the mod is running correctly, and the game's characters and locations will be found in any newly generated worlds.

If the regular main menu appears, make sure you launch the correct CurseForge profile. If that fails, try setting up a new profile using a different version of the game and mod to see if it works.