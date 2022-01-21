5 best FNAF skins for Minecraft

Naturally, as one of the most popular gaming icons of all time, Minecraft is also loved by many FNAF (Five Nights at Freddy's) fans. Although both games don't share a huge amount of similarities, they are notably fun in their own way and can be appreciated as such.

One of the best ways in which fans of the FNAF series can express their love for the world of FNAF in Minecraft is with a cool FNAF skin. These skins are definitely unique and easily allow players to be recognized by other FNAF fans.

Fans looking for some of the best FNAF skins to use in Minecraft can check out the list below, which will highlight 5 of the absolute top choices.

5 best Minecraft Five Nights at Freddy's skins

5) Foxy Skin (Download Skin)

Foxy FNAF Skin (Image via NameMC)

This rendition of the popular Foxy character is perfect for any fan of the FNAF series. It features a great deal of shading and is utterly perfect for any foxy stans out there.

Foxy is one of the scarier characters in the game, so this skin is also perfect to use while playing on one of many scary Minecraft servers.

4) Bonnie Skin (Download Skin)

Bonnie FNAF Skin (Image via NameMC)

This skin will undoubtedly help gamers stand out among the crowd with a distinctly purple colour. While Bonnie is another notably freaky character in the world of FNAF, many fans have taken a special admiration for this creepy guitar playing robot.

As with all of the others featured on this list, this particular skin is nothing short of top quality. It features well-done shading effects and holds its own in terms of detail with any skin out there.

3) Night Guard (Download Skin)

FNAF Night guard skin (Image via PMC)

While the Night Guard is not often directly observed within the FNAF games themselves, the Night Guard is the character players take and is, therefore, an integral part of the game.

It goes without saying that although the Night Guard is not the most popular or recognizable character in the game, this skin is still a cool nod to the franchise.

2) Golden Freddy (Download Skin)

Golden Freddy FNAF skin (Image via Skindex)

Golden Freddy is perhaps one of the most notable characters in the entire Five Nights at Freddy's series. As one of the creepiest characters in the game, this Minecraft skin rendition does a fair job of reflecting the true horrors of Golden Freddy.

1) Freddy Fazbear (Download Skin)

Freddy Fazbear FNAF Skin (Image via PMC)

Freddy Faxbear is undoubtedly one of the most instantly recognizable characters in the entire universe of Five Nights at Freddy's. Therefore, this particular Freddy Fazbear skin is a brilliant choice for any fan who wants to showcase their love for the series.

This skin is second to none in terms of style and features all the details players could ever ask for. It even has detailed shading that helps emphasize essential characteristics.

