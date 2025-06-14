The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise started in 2014 as an indie horror game and quickly exploded into a global phenomenon. The lore of this franchise isn’t laid out clearly in one official timeline, but thanks to Scott Cawthon’s hints and a passionate fan community, we have an idea of the chronology.

Ad

This list walks you through the mainline FNAF games in chronological order, so you know which story beats first and where to start your journey into this creepy, kooky world of haunted animatronics.

Five Nights at Freddy’s games in order

This order tracks both story and character development. Players watch Michael go from frightened kid to haunted vampire-figure to tragic hero, and then witness Afton’s reign of terror, both physically and digitally. If you want to experience the story in chronological order, begin with:

Ad

Trending

1) Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy's 4 was released on 24 July 2015 (Image via Scott Cawthon)

Although it’s the fourth entry, FNAF 4 flashes back to early events, centered around Mike Afton, the older brother. You’re the Crying Child, hiding from nightmare versions of Freddy and pals. Through chilling minigames, you discover that Mike bullied you, resulting in the Bite of ’83. This marks William Afton’s first reported murder. It’s the emotional and narrative kickoff you won’t want to miss.

Ad

2) Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 launched on 11 November 2014 (Image via Scott Cawthon)

FNAF 2 happens about four years after FNAF 4. You play as Jeremy Fitzgerald, guarding a recently reopened pizzeria with new animatronics. But things go sideways fast — bodies are found, and the infamous Bite of ’87 occurs. It’s a prequel to the events of the first FNAF and deepens the tragedy that began in FNAF 4.

Ad

3) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location officially launched on 7 Oct 2016 (Image via Scott Cawthon)

Likely right after FNAF 2, you step into the shoes of Michael Afton, exploring an underground facility created by his father, William. This place houses high-end animatronics, such as Circus Baby, which is built to harvest children. Michael tries to save the trapped souls, including his sister Elizabeth, but gets betrayed and suffers the horrifying Scooper fate. He survives, rotting away yet still alive, and his quest for redemption continues.

Ad

4) Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s was released on 18 Aug 2014 (Image via Scott Cawthon)

This is Michael’s first job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza under the alias Mike Schmidt, likely after Sister Location. He secretly works to clean up his father’s mess, but ends up getting fired due to his rotting condition, and rumors spread about him messing with the animatronics at night. It’s classic FNAF atmosphere at its most iconic.

Ad

5) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit

Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit was released on 8 Aug 2024 (Image via Mega Cat Studios)

Decades later, the old Freddy’s Pizza is now Jeff’s Pizza. A kid named Oswald falls into a ball pit and travels back to 1985, encountering terrifying events tied to Spring Bonnie. There’s time-travel, supernatural shenanigans, and a spooky link to the old lore. It feels like a fun side-trip before plunging back into Afton’s nightmare world.

Ad

6) Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy's 3 launched on 3 Mar 2015 (Image via Scott Cawthon)

Set in 2023, you’re at Fazbear Frights, a horror-themed attraction meant to cash in on Afton’s legacy. Michael comes in, finally confronting Springtrap, the undead William Afton trapped inside Bonnie. Michael burns the place down to end the nightmare. But like any evil franchise, Afton isn’t going away that easily.

Ad

7) Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator was released on 5 Dec 2017 (Image via Scott Cawthon)

After the horror attraction burns, Henry, a former friend of William, sets up a fake revival pizzeria to lure in wrecked animatronics, including Afton, and burn the lot himself. Michael voluntarily stays inside to free the children’s souls and burn with them. It’s the emotional climax to his redemption story.

Ad

8) Ultimate Custom Night

Ultimate Custom Night was released on 27 June 2018 (Image via Scott Cawthon)

This is Afton’s personal purgatory — his punishment for all those years of evil. He repeats endless nights reliving his sins through possessed animatronics, with Cassidy’s soul keeping him alive. A twisted, endless nightmare that still fits the main timeline.

Ad

9) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted was officially launched on 28 May 2019 (Image via ScottGames)

Set in 2029, FNAF becomes a VR game to repackage its legacy. A QA tester named Vanessa gets sucked into the haunted virtual world, encountering the dreaded Glitchtrap (Afton’s digital spirit). It’s a self-aware story and the beginning of a digital threat.

Ad

10) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach was released on 17 Dec 2021 (Image via ScottGames)

In 2035, the mega pizza mall known as the Mega Pizza Plex opens with glam-themed animatronics. You play as Gregory, who fights to survive after closing time and tries to take down Glitchtrap again.

Ad

11) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 launched on 14 Dec 2023 (Image via ScottGames)

Probably just after Security Breach. It's a deeper VR dive, weaving in Cassie’s father, Mimic, and more digital horror. It’s connected, but more focused on being a VR thriller.

Ad

12) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach - Ruin

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - Ruin launched on 25 July 2023 (Image via ScottGames)

A DLC that takes place after Security Breach. Cassie searches the ruined Pizza Plex to find Gregory but ends up releasing Mimic (Glitchtrap’s puppet), setting the stage for a darker future.

Ad

The FNAF timeline isn’t official, but through fan theories and story breadcrumbs, it lines up. But if you just want pure scares and classic ghost-in-a-pizzeria vibes, feel free to jump into FNAF 1 or 4 anytime.

Also read: Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.