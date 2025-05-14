Helldivers 2 sees major player count surge following patch 01.003.000: Full patch notes

Third-person action shooter Helldivers 2 recently saw a massive spike in player count after the release of its latest major update. Patch 01.003.000 has improved existing elements in the game while removing prevailing bugs and glitches. The update has also introduced a ton of new elements, including weapon customisation and more.

While the active player count for the game on Steam sat around 15-25k, just after the latest update rolled out, the player count surged up to 104,000 on Steam. That being said, this article delves into the complete patch notes from this latest update.

Full patch notes for Helldivers 2 patch 01.003.000

The latest update improves weapon handling significantly (Image via PlayStation)

Weapon customization

Gear up, Helldivers—your arsenal just got personal!

With the new Weapon Customization system, you can now tailor your favorite weapons to match your combat style and preferences once you’ve progressed and unlocked different attachments. Whether it's tweaking sights for precision, changing color patterns, adjusting magazines for ammo capacity, muzzles to optimize weapon performance characteristics or adjusting underbarrels for the handling you want, you're in command of how your weaponry performs on the battlefield.

Tinker in the menu, customize your specific weapon configs and switch between them during the mission loadout sequence.

It's time to fight for Super Earth with weapons that are truly yours!

Note: We are aware of a bug that prevents players from canceling customization with a controller. We have a fix identified and prepared for our next hotfix. In the meantime, you can save the customization and then go in and do it again.

New Illuminate Enemies

Stingray

Jetfighters that provide Illuminate support from the sky, targeting Helldivers and lining up devastating strafing runs.

Crescent Overseer

Has the ability to lay barrages on Helldivers in cover.

Fleshmob

A failed Illuminate experiment made up of Voteless parts turned into a brute battlefield force that the Helldivers must work hard to destroy.

Balancing

Weapon balances

Spread

Drag

Sway

Melee weapons stamina cost

Shrapnel spawning

Fire damage

Spread

Spread refers to how much a projectile veers from the point you're aiming at when you fire. This rebalance primarily targets SMGs and sidearms, which previously had noticeably higher spread values. We've reviewed all primary, sidearm, and support weapons with the intent to significantly reduce spread overall, as it didn’t make much sense for these specific weapons to have such high inaccuracy.

Drag

Drag determines how quickly a projectile loses speed over distance, affecting its damage. We've increased drag for pistol-caliber ammunition (used in SMGs and some sidearms) to better represent its shorter, wider projectile compared to rifle rounds. As a result, these weapons will be slightly less effective at longer ranges.

Sway

Sway refers to how much the weapon's aim shifts, influenced by factors like movement and stance. It represents the weapon's inertia and stability, so weapons with lower ergonomics will experience less sway, while those with higher ergonomics will have more.

Sidearms will naturally have more sway than primaries due to the lack of support features like stocks. This balance patch specifically focuses on adjusting sway for primaries and sidearms.

Stamina cost

All melee weapons now consume less stamina when attacking, reducing the cost from 0.1 to 0.05. This change makes melee combat less punishing and allows for easier repositioning between strikes. The affected weapons include the CQC-30 Stun Baton, CQC-19 Stun Lance, CQC-5 Combat Hatchet, and the Entrenchment Tool.

Shrapnel spawning

With this update, shrapnel will now always spawn in a full 360-degree spread, regardless of where the explosion occurs. This means weapons like the R-36 Eruptor will now more reliably hit the intended target with their shrapnel.

In addition, we’ve adjusted shrapnel performance against armor. Shrapnel now has reduced effectiveness at poor impact angles, to reflect its lack of design for armor penetration in such situations.

These shrapnel balance changes will impact the following weapons:

R-36 Eruptor

G-6 Frag Grenade

AC-8 Autocannon

Balance changes

Armor Penetration decreased on shrapnel projectiles from 3-3-3-0 to 3-3-2-0

Each of these numbers represent an angle threshold, which means we’ve reduced the AP value of 3 to 2 in the last range where a shrapnel projectile would penetrate an enemy.

Frag Grenade

Increased Shrapnel spawned from 30 to 35

Autocannon Flak

Increased Shrapnel spawned from 25 to 30

Fire and Flamethrowers

This update aims to better balance fire damage between direct hits (like those from flamethrowers) and burn effects over time, while also introducing scaling of fire damage depending on the size of the enemy. Previously, burn damage didn’t scale well against larger enemies, making putting them on fire feel less effective in those encounters.

Now, the larger the enemy, the more damage they take while burning. However, bigger enemies will also be slightly more resistant to ignition. Additionally, direct fire damage now scales with enemy size, so large enemies like Chargers will still take roughly the same damage as before, while smaller enemies will take slightly less.

We have also increased the magazine capacity of the FLAM-66 Torcher and the FLAM-40 Flamethrower because putting stuff on fire is fun!

Damage

Burning damage now scales with enemy size and will do more damage over time to larger enemies

Fire direct damage also scales with enemy size. The base damage of direct fire hits has been lowered as compensation. This means that large enemies will take roughly the same amount of damage as before, while smaller enemies will take slightly less

Time to ignite

Larger enemies now take longer to ignite

Robotic enemies are harder to set on fire than organic ones

Incendiary Ammunition and Lasers are now less effective at igniting enemies, but once they do, the resulting burn damage is more impactful thanks to the new scaling system

The Helldiver

The Helldiver is now slightly more resistant to being set on fire

Burn damage taken by the Helldiver remains unchanged

Primary weapons

AR-23 Liberator

Spread decreased from 4 to 2

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

Starting magazines increased from 5 to 6

Max spare magazines increased from 7 to 8

AR-23C Liberator Concussive

Spread decreased from 24 to 4

StA-52 Assault Rifle

Spread decreased from 4 to 2

AR-23A Liberator Carbine

Spread decreased from 4 to 3

AR-61 Tenderizer

Spread decreased from 4 to 1

SMG-37 Defender

Spread decreased from 20 to 5

Drag increased from 0.3 to 0.6

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

SMG-72 Pummeler

Spread decreased from 20 to 5

Drag increased from 0.3 to 0.6

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

MP-98 Knight

Spread decreased from 25 to 5

Drag increased from 0.3 to 0.6

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

StA-11 SMG

Spread decreased from 25 to 5

Drag increased from 0.3 to 0.6

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

SMG-32 Reprimand

Spread decreased from 40 to 5

Drag increased from 0.3 to 0.6

JAR-5 Dominator

Sway decreased from 1 to 0.8

R-63CS Diligence Counter Sniper

Sway decreased from 1 to 0.8

FLAM-66 Torcher

Magazine capacity increased by 25%

R-36 Eruptor

Spread decreased from 10 to 5

Ergonomics increased from -14 to 25

Sway decreased from 1 to 0.8

Fire rate increased from 25 to 32

Fixed a bug that allowed players to cancel the Eruptor's round cycling animation, effectively increasing its fire rate

The intent with these changes

The improvements made to the Eruptor are designed to compensate for the removal of the reload exploit, ensuring that its overall power remains steady or even improved

PLAS-39 Accelerator Rifle

Drag decreased from 1.5 → 0.1

Is now categorized as an energy weapon in the loadout menu

The changes to drag means it won't lose speed and damage as it travels through the air, and does the damage you would expect it to do

Sidearm Weapons

GP-31 Ultimatum

Is now affected by the Hellpod Optimization Booster

Explosion damage increased from 1000 to 2000

Explosion inner radius decreased from 4 to 2 m

Projectile damage decreased from 3500 to 1000

Demolition strength decreased from 50 to 40

Sway increased from 1 to 1.3

The intent with these changes:

We want to maintain the Ultimatum's overall power level while rebalancing how that power is delivered — shifting more of the damage from the projectile itself to the explosion. Previously, the Ultimatum behaved more like a massive kinetic projectile (similar to the 380mm shell) because of its high projectile damage and relatively weaker explosion. This update reinforces its intended identity as a powerful explosive weapon, emphasizing high explosive damage over impact force

Most heavy enemies will now die from a close hit instead of a direct hit, except for the Factory Strider

Additionally, due to its reduced demolition strength, the Ultimatum will no longer destroy Stratagem Jammer Objectives or landed Illuminate Warp Ships through their shields. However, the dropships now have health, allowing the Ultimatum to destroy them once the shield is down

P-2 Peacemaker

Decreased Spread from 30 to 10

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

P-19 Redeemer

Decreased Spread from 35 to 10

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

P-113 Verdict

Decreased Spread from 30 to 8

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

PLAS-15 Loyalist

Decreased Spread from 25 to 10

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

LAS-58 Talon

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

P-72 Crisper

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

GP-31 Grenade Pistol

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

LAS-7 Dagger

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

P-11 Stim Pistol

Sway increased from 1 to 1.2

SG-22 Bushwhacker

Sway increased from 1 to 1.3

P-4 Senator

Decreased Spread from 30 to 8

Sway increased from 1 to 1.3

Stratagems

RS-422 Railgun

Decreased Spread from 10 to 0.1

FLAM-40 Flamethrower

Magazine capacity increased by 30%

Backpacks

LIFT-850 Jump pack

Increased break force on landing to make Helldivers less likely to ragdoll when landing

Eagles

Eagle 110mm rockets

Stagger strength increased from 35 to 40

Increased armor penetration in certain angles

Enemies

Automatons

Bunker Turret

Spread increased from 20 to 50

Conflagration Devastator

Reduced damage per pellet

More pellets are now required to hit you to put you on fire

Automaton Gunship

Body armor value reduced from 4 to 3

Main body health increased to 950 from 700

Now shoots more, and the aim is slightly more accurate

Bulk Fabricator

Health increased from 1500 to 5000

Conscripts

There was a bug where the Conscripts reloaded after every shot, it’s now been fixed so they only reload when they’re actually out of ammo

Terminids

Spore Spewers

Demolition level decreased from 60 to 50, making it easier to kill with heavy ordnance weapons

Illuminates

Landed Warp Ships

Will now be easier to kill with Anti-Tank weaponry once the shields are down

Fixes

Crash Fixes, Hangs, and Soft-locks:

Fixed a crash that could occur when returning to your Super Destroyer from a host parked at a planet with the Democracy Space Station in orbit, if the Democracy Space Station had just moved to a new planet

Fixed a crash when writing a specific sequence of text in the chat

Fixed a crash that could occur after partially destroying an Automaton convoy

Fixed crash when attempting to drop into a mission on Tien Kwan

Weapons and Stratagems

The SMG-37 Defender does not trigger the anti tank mines anymore

Improved the effectiveness of flashlight attachments

Fixed a bug that was causing the camera to be stuck in Aim Down Sights (ADS) mode when discarding the MLS-4X Commando when utilizing that camera mode

Cancelling laser weapon reloads no longer gives them infinite ammo

Miscellaneous fixes

Fixed an issue with intermittent flickering of distant visual effects

Fixed an issue where the FRV and Helldivers embarked in it would get covered in blood after a Helldiver would attack the FRV from any passenger seat

Spore Scavengers can now properly attack

Vehicles now correctly show the appropriate enemy blood colors

Lowered the target node for the Illuminate tesla tower so that the StA-X3 W.A.S.P. Launcher can properly hit it

No longer shows the reconnect popup if the host leaves while on the Destroyer

Fixed an issue that resulted in some cases where the momentum could get reset at the end of moving emotes

Sample containers can now be properly pinged again

Corrected misaligned logo of the Borderline Justice Warbond

Fixed an issue with the illuminate Cognitive Disruptor not turning off correctly for hot joining players

Decreased a big hitch that could occur during the dropdown sequence

The game is now showing the correct amount of total samples on missions

Fixed a bug that caused held stratagems to be stuck in Helldivers hands after taking fall damage

Performance improvement in the particle subsystem

Ad

