How to get Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond? New weapons, Armor Sets, and release date

The Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond has just been announced, much to the excitement of Helldivers and the dismay of the Terminids. This new pack introduces a host of powerful weapons and gear that can help players display their allegiance to Super Earth.

Here's all you must know about the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond.

How to get the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond?

You can purchase the new warbond from the in-game shop (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond can be purchased for 1,000 Super Credits from the in-game shop. Simply head over to the in-game store and scroll till you find the pack in the list of available warbonds.

If you do not have enough Super Credits, you can either purchase them to unlock the pack instantly or go through the grind in-game and collect them while completing missions.

What does the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond contain?

Similar to most other warbonds in the game, the Servants of Freedom pack introduces a host of new weapons, armor, and a brand new strategem. These items could be a game-changer for players with a proclivity for pyrotechnics (you like to watch things go boom).

Here's everything the Servants of Freedom Warbond will contain:

Strategem

The B-100 Portable Hellbomb is perhaps the coolest part of the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

B-100 Portable Hellbomb is the newest introduction to the ever-expanding list of stratagems in the game. Hellbombs are one of the most surefire ways of reigning hellfire upon Tyranids and can be found lying across the map.

However, this new warbond lets you strap a Hellbomb to your back. This weapon can be activated by players or their teammates — simply activate it and drop the pack. Make sure to clear the damage radius before the ten-second countdown is over. Additionally, once the B-100 is activated, it cannot be canceled.

Weapons and Utilities

The Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond introduces two new weapons and a brand-new utility (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Servants of Freedom Warbond also introduces two new weapons, the LAS-17 Double-Edged Sickle and the GP-31 Ultimatum. The LAS-17 is an improvement on the existing weapon, while the GP-31 is a front-loading grenade pistol that can be equipped in your secondary slot. It packs powerful grenades, which are designed for close-range use.

Additionally, it also introduces the G-50 Seeker — a small drone that follows the player and explodes near enemies when detected nearby. It can also target pinged enemies, allowing for the execution of specific hostile mobs rather than dealing massive damage to the nearest moving creature.

Armor Sets

Spread democracy and look good while doing so with these new armor sets (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond also adds two new armor sets as part of the offerings:

IE-3 Martyr

IE-12 Righteous

Both of these medium armor sets have a robe and cloak-inspired details and are equipped with the Integrated Explosives passive — upon death, your corpse will detonate and take out enemies in the vicinity.

The armor sets also feature unique helmet designs that help you exude your love for Super Earth while you stare down the planet, where you must deliver managed democracy.

Emotes and Victory Poses

Express yourself with the new Raise Weapon emote included in the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Servants of Freedom Warbond in Helldivers 2 introduces a new emote, Raise Weapon. It can be equipped as a standard form of expression as well as a victory pose once you have spread democracy on your planet of choice.

Patterns, Player Banners, Capes, and Player Title

The Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond introduces a host of additional cosmetics (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The warbond also introduces a host of cosmetic features and additions that can be paired with the armor sets listed above to create an immersive look in the game. Here are all the additional items:

Player Banners

Fre Liberam

Per Democrasum

Capes

Fre Liberam

Per Democrasum

Player Title:

Servant of Freedom

The Servant of Freedom player title is a great way to show your dedication towards democracy and to let the Illuminate know that you are the last bastion of humanity that upholds the values of Super Earth.

When does the Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond release?

The Helldivers 2 Servants of Freedom Warbond is set to release on February 6, 2025. However, the developers have not given an exact time for the release. Meanwhile, you can drink some liber-tea and dive in-game to spread some democracy while you await its release.

