How to get Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond? New weapons, armor sets, and more explored

Arrowhead Game Studios has announced the newest Helldivers 2 Warbond named Viper Commandos. It seems like the developers have given more thought to the way they approach Warbonds, and we will get to see a change starting with Viper Commandos. The team at AGS felt that the Warbonds were being released too quickly, which led to a decline in the quality of their items in favor of quantity.

However, that won't be the case anymore as the new Helldivers 2 Warbond has changed things up. Let's take a look at everything making its way to the game with the new Warbond and how you can get your hands on it.

How to get Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond?

Viper Commandos is a premium Warbond, so you must buy it from the in-game store for 1000 Super Credits in Helldivers 2. Even though this is a premium currency, it can be obtained by simply playing the game. Earn Super Credits by completing optional objectives, completing bunker missions, or unlocking pages in a previous Warbond.

The developers claim that a lot of work has gone into the Viper Commandos Warbond. It is being said that it will have stronger theming across the various items on offer. Here are all the new weapons, armor, and other items included with the new Warbond.

Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond: New weapons, armor sets, and more explored

New weapons are on the way (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The new Warbond will come with two new weapons. The Primary choice is the AR-23A Liberator Carbine. While it may look like just another AR-23, this one actually has a modified short-form factor and handles quite differently than the other rifles. The recoil is a bit higher, but to compensate for that, the developers have made it excellent at handling encounters at close range.

The Secondary Weapon in the new Warbond is the SG-22 Bushwhacker. This is a triple-barreled shotgun with two different firing modes. You can either shoot one shot at a time or use the alternate firing mode to shoot from all three barrels at once.

The PH-9 Twigsnapper and the PH-9 Predator are the new armors coming to the game. Both hold true to the jungle theme thanks to their green camo. The new armor will both have the Peak Physique passive ability, which boosts both melee damage and weapon handling.

AGS are changing their approach to Warbonds starting with Viper Commandos (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players will also get a new utility item called the Throwing Knife. As the name suggests, this is a single-use throwing weapon that will serve as a last resort when the Helldivers run out of bullets. A new booster called Experimental Infusion will also be a part of the new Warbond. With this booster active, players will get a boost to their movement speed and a reduction in damage when they use stims.

Lastly, the new Helldivers 2 Warbond will feature cosmetic items like Capes, Player Banners and Titles. New player emotes and patterns for hellpods, Exosuits, and the Pelican-1 are also part of the package. You can unlock the Premium Warbond Weapons and items by buying and completing the Viper Commandos Warbond when it releases on June 13, 2024.

