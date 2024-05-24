The new Helldivers 2 Major Order is live, and the players now have the opportunity to get their hands on a new mech suit. Super Earth's surveillance has uncovered an Automaton "petafactory" on Valyria 5, which is said to be an imitation of the Tien Kwan Exosuit factory; its only purpose is the mass production of weapons of war.

The Helldivers have been tasked with liberating the planet to push the Automatons back. Let's take a closer look at how this affects the Second Galactic War in Helldivers 2.

How will the new Helldivers 2 Major Order affect the Second Galactic War?

The Helldivers have been having a rough time in the Second Galactic War, and the last two Major Orders have failed. The players were first asked to take down two billion Automatons, but they failed to do so. They were then asked to wipe out three billion of Super Earth's enemies, a task too tall for the community that once wiped out 2 billion Terminids.

Super Earth needs a shift in momentum if they hope to win this war. Now, if this new Major Order succeeds, players will get the dual-autocannon EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit, which will provide some much-needed firepower, enabling the community to serve liber-tea!

The Emancipator comes with double rockets, meaning it can rip through almost any unit with some well-placed shots. As long as it's not clunky like the previous mech suits, the Helldivers will be gaining a very strong and reliable weapon in this war.

However, the last two Major Orders have failed so the Automatons are already in a strong position. If the factory on Valyria 5 is up and running, players will have to take down more Automaton enemy types than ever before. This Helldivers 2 Major Order could prove to be a major turning point in the Second Galactic War.

If the soldiers of Super Earth fail to prevail, democracy would be in grave danger. Not to mention, they could miss out on getting a very strong stratagem in their hands. It'll be interesting to see how the community fares in this Helldivers 2 Major Order.

