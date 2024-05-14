Helldivers 2 update 1.000.304: Bug fixes, optional PSN account linking, and more

The latest Helldivers 2 update is live on PlayStation 5 and PC. Despite the small file size, version 1.000.304 comes packed with bug fixes and under-the-hood optimizations to make spreading democracy across the galaxy a much more pleasant experience.

This is also one of the very few title updates that don't feature any balancing changes for the tools of democracy. Instead, this new update is primarily aimed at fixing a few of the known issues mentioned by the community and noted in the patch notes for the previous title update.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for Helldivers 2 update 1.000.304 as well as the few known issues that persist in the game.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.304 official patch notes

The latest update for Helldivers 2 is focused on bug fixes and addressing general UI and graphical issues introduced with the previous patch (version 1.000.300). However, a few new things come with this new patch: first, the update adds the PSN account linking option in the main menu.

Here's a list of all the changes and fixes in Helldivers 2 update 1.000.304:

Crash fixes

Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.

Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.

Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.

Miscellaneous fixes

Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.

Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).

Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.

Fixed "Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed" being shown due to a different error.

Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.

Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies and Helldivers.

The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.

Known issues

Much like the previous title update's patch notes, developer Arrowhead Game Studios notes all the known issues in the latest version of the game:

Players may not have the option to send, accept, or decline friend requests.

Players may not have the option to Block other players.

Blocked players are not added to the Blocked Player list or prevented from joining games.

The game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Players may occasionally receive excessive XP.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.

AR-61 Tenderizer deals too little damage and is not in the final state we intend.

Spear’s targeting is inconsistent, making it hard to lock on to larger enemies.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but will deploy to its original location.

Helldiver may be unable to stand up from crouching when surrounded by enemies.

"Hand Carts" Ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown.

Some players might become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.

Reinforcement may not be available for some players who join a game in progress.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

These issues most likely will get fixed with the next major title update for Helldivers 2, or maybe even a hotfix, if gameplay or progression is affected.