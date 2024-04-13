Localization Confusion booster in Helldivers 2 explained

The Localization Confusion booster in Helldivers 2 is one of the most puzzling elements of the game for many players. Not only does the booster's in-game description fail to properly explain its function and how it's best used during gameplay, but it also doesn't seem to make much of a difference when used during combat scenarios, i.e., when boosters are usually meant to be used.

Thankfully, the Localization Confusion booster in Helldivers 2 isn't bugged, it just has a very specific use case, that is, to help you and your party mask their presence from patrolling enemies. Here's everything you need to know about the Localization Confusion booster in Helldivers 2, and how to use it in the game.

What is the Localization Confusion booster in Helldivers 2?

The Localization Confusion booster in Helldivers 2 is exactly what its name suggests, a booster that essentially jams enemy comms allowing you and your party to slip by their radar without getting detected. However, the problem with the booster is that it never really explains which kind of enemy encounters is it most effective against.

The Localization Confusion booster (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Helldivers 2 has two different enemy encounter types - enemy spawns and reinforcements. Enemy spawns are essentially groups of regular mob enemies that patrol specific areas of a map and respawn periodically upon getting killed in action.

Whereas reinforcements are a set amount of enemy types, usually elites, that either drop in or guard certain parts of the map, and require much more firepower than the regular patrolling mob to be destroyed. Reinforcements also have significantly longer cooldowns than the spawn-type encounters, to balance out their higher power level.

What the Localization Confusion booster in Helldivers 2 does is increase the cooldown duration of the reinforcements, giving you and your party ample time to get your footing back after a hectic battle and leave the area before another fleet of Terminid or Automaton drops in.

The Localization Confusion booster might not sound like a particularly useful tool, especially when contrasted against some of the other boosters. However, it's still something that you should unlock. You never know when you might need to use it to get some precious few seconds of reprieve, before another round of hectic battle for democracy.

The Localization Confusion booster is effective against reinforcements (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Yes, the game doesn't do a particularly good job of explaining the Localization Confusion booster's use case, but it's still quite useful, especially in higher difficulties. However, if you're going through the missions solo, you're better off going with a different one, as you won't find much use for the Localization Confusion booster.

