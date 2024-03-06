What are Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2?

Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2 have finally been added with the latest update, i.e., version 01.000.100. Helldivers 2 was already heralded by many as one of the more challenging co-op shooters out there, perhaps on the same level as Gunfire Games' Remnant 2, especially if you tackle the game solo and on higher difficulty presets.

However, for those who wished for a more unforgiving and challenging experience, Arrowhead Game Studios has you covered. Thanks to the Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2, you will find exploring the different Terminid or Automaton-infested planets significantly more challenging with the latest update installed.

Here's a comprehensive guide on Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2 and how the newly added feature will impact gameplay as well as the act of establishing "managed democracy" across the galaxy.

Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2 explained

Expand Tweet

As the name suggests, Planetary Hazards in Helldivers 2 are just that: environmental challenges that you will face while exploring the war-torn planets across the galaxy. Ranging from fire tornadoes to meteor showers, these "hazards" are meant to slow you and your teammates down and encourage strategic combat.

Helldivers 2 was already considered by many to be a rather challenging game when it came to regular combat against Terminids and Automatons. However, the mere act of exploring the many different planets never felt equally as engaging as the combat itself.

With the addition of the Planetary Hazards, exploring the war-torn planets inhabited by Terminid and Automaton forces should feel more lively and, as a result, more engaging. This also makes for a good passive challenge, something that you will have to keep in mind while engaging in combat.

It's also possible for you not to encounter Planetary Hazards on every other planet you visit during your efforts to establish managed democracy since these are randomized events. However, expect to see these pop up on a majority of planets that you visit, especially on higher difficulties.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, in a recent Tweet from the official Helldivers 2 channel, developer Arrowhead Game Studios more or less confirmed the existence of mechs in Helldivers 2. While Arrowhead has not mentioned any specific date when players can expect the arrival of mechs, they did tease one of the mech variants, i.e., the EXO-45 Patriot.

The existence of mechs, vehicles, as well as new and powerful weapons in Helldivers 2 was previously unearthed by data-miners, who also found a way to make the Exosuits playable in the game, albeit for a brief moment.