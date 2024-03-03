Helldivers 2 leaks hint at new vehicles, weapons, and mechs

Helldivers 2 leaks have begun doing the rounds on the internet, and it appears some highly anticipated features will soon be making their way into the game. Players have been wondering about Helldivers 2's post-launch content for some time now, leading to a lot of speculation. However, we might have an idea about the new content.

A closer look at the Helldivers 2 leaks

A data mine revealed that Helldivers 2 will be getting Mechsuits in the future. Reddit user u/fozzye18 posted footage of them using this mechsuit; however, Reddit has since taken the post down. From the footage, it was clear to see that this new suit would be equipped with machine guns and rocket launchers. A stronger weapon means we can speculate about the possibility of new enemies.

Moreover, a YouTuber named DJP also posted leaks; their footage has also been taken down, but not before players noticed a new shotgun, a bolt-action rifle, and an explosive crossbow that may be added to the game in the future. DPJ also showed off a new vehicle in their footage. This seemed like a six-tire APC with a turret mounted on top of it.

While the Helldivers 2 leaks have given us some insight into what's going to be included in future updates, there is still the question of when.

When will the items shown in the Helldivers 2 leaks be added to the game?

The items seen in the Helldivers 2 leaks could be shipped as part of a future update. However, when that update will arrive remains unknown. Arrowhead Game Studios has its hands full dealing with various server issues. However, it has revealed that it is looking for new developers to try to expedite the release of its updates.

At the very least, we know that AGS is trying to add new content to Helldivers 2. But we shouldn't expect the developer to release it just yet since the game is still fairly new. However, it wouldn't be surprising if we got at least one of the items shown in the leaks within the next few months. This is all just speculation, so do take it with a grain of salt.

