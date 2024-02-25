How to farm Medals in Helldivers 2

Medals in Helldivers 2 are essentially the most important resources that grant you access to some of the best loot the game has to offer. While you can earn Medals at a steady pace as you play through the title and complete missions, you will often find yourself running out of these resources, mostly due to the slow rate of earning.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to easily farm Medals in Helldivers 2, without you requiring to grind the same mission too many times. While farming does involve you having to complete missions and kill a ton of enemies, they are a far better way of earning Medals.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily farm Medals in Helldivers 2.

What are Medals in Helldivers 2

Medals are the currency that you get upon completing missions and optional objectives within the title. Much like Requisition, Medals can be used to unlock a variety of things, starting with exclusive armor sets from the Battle Pass, to some of the most powerful Stratagems, to get an advantage in combat.

Unlike the Super Credits, Medals cannot be purchased with real-world money, instead, they are earned exclusively via gameplay and progression. Please note that Medals are earned for both Team and Solo missions.

How to easily farm Medals in Helldivers 2

There are several ways to obtain Medals without having to go out of your way to farm them. Although it is possible to attempt a given mission multiple times to obtain better loot and Medals as rewards, the rate at which you earn them is relatively slow. Additionally, repeating the same mission can become monotonous after a while.

Here are a few ways you can farm Medals in Helldivers 2:

Complete missions on higher difficulties: Completing missions on higher difficulties, like Suicide Mission , Impossible , or Helldive rewards you with a higher payout of Medals than the Normal preset.

Completing missions on higher difficulties, like , , or rewards you with a higher payout of Medals than the preset. Complete Eradication missions with a squad: Eradication missions are shorter than regular 40-minute solo/team missions. As such, you can complete them multiple times to easily collect enough Medals to unlock some of the best upgrades and cosmetics.

Eradication missions are shorter than regular 40-minute solo/team missions. As such, you can complete them multiple times to easily collect enough Medals to unlock some of the best upgrades and cosmetics. Search the battlefield for loot containers: During missions, you can go off the beaten track to look for cargo containers, which are another easy way of collecting additional Medals, on top of the regular payout.

During missions, you can go off the beaten track to look for cargo containers, which are another easy way of collecting additional Medals, on top of the regular payout. Complete daily challenges: Lastly, make sure you're completing the daily and personal challenges alongside missions, to get additional Medals.

Please note that farming in Helldviers 2 is not necessary, especially if you're playing on difficulty presets higher than Normal. And even on easier difficulty presets, you're given Medals at a reasonable rate, allowing you to unlock rewards from the free Battle Pass track at a steady pace.