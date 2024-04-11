Is the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 worth getting?

The Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond is now live in Helldivers 2, featuring new weapons of mass destruction, aka tools to establish managed democracy across the galaxy. The latest Premium Warbond comes with weapons themed around "Democratic Detonation" with an exploding crossbow and a unique grenade pistol.

While Helldivers 2 doesn't lack explosive weaponry, most of the artillery that can decimate enemies using explosive damage is usually heavier. However, if you're looking for a more agile alternative to cause large-scale destruction, the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond is an easy recommendation, albeit with some caveats.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Is getting the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 worth the effort?

For an overpowered explosive weapon offered, alongside the plethora of cosmetic options, you should get the Premium Warbond. However, there are some caveats attached to that recommendation.

The Exploding Pistol (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

While the weapons can be fun to use if you're playing solo, managing accidental player death due to the explosive AoE can be an additional burden you'll need to manage alongside the Planetary Hazards, and of course, the Automaton or Terminid forces.

What is included in the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2?

As with every other premium Warbond, the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 comes with multiple new weapons, armor, and a brand-new Utility Booster, all themed around explosive damage. The Warbond also features a trio of new capes with which you can customize your Helldiver. Here are all the contents of the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond:

The Adjudicator Rifle (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Primary firepower

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle

R-36 Eruptor Rifle

CB-9 Exploding Crossbow

Secondary Weapons & Utility Booster

G-123 Thermite Grenade

GP-31 Grenade Pistol

Expert Extraction Pilot Booster

Armor

CE-27 Ground Breaker

CE-07 Demolition Specialist

FS-55 Devastator

The highlight of the entire Warboind is the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow and the GP-31 Grenade Pistol, both highly powerful weapons that, despite their limited ammunition, can be quite useful, especially if you plan to solo certain end-game missions.

However, don't accidentally fire them with your co-op friends in close vicinity. Being explosive weapons, the Exploding Crossbow as well the Grenade Pistol exhibit area-of-effect properties and can easily decimate anyone that comes within the line of fire, be it a Terminid, an Automaton, or even your fellow Helldiver.