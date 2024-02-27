Super Credits in Helldivers 2 explained

Super Credits in Helldivers 2 are one of the four currencies available to players in the game. Out of all, it is the premium currency of Helldivers 2 and can be bought or earned. All the currencies in this game have different uses and can confuse new players about how they work and where to get them.

This article aims to go over what Super Credits are in Helldivers 2 and how a player can get them.

Super Credits in Helldivers 2: What Are They

Warbonds in Helldivers 2 as seen ingame (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios/YouTube-ThatsJStorm)

Super Credits in Helldivers 2 is the premium currency players can buy from the in-game shop. This currency can be used to unlock various items from the in-game shop alongside the Premium Warbonds. It is one of the four currencies: Medals, Requisition Slips, and Samples.

Warbonds are consumable goods that let you unlock new weapons, stratagems, emotes, and other cosmetic things. Besides Warbonds, players may utilize Super Credits to buy new armor parts with various stat boosts and customization possibilities.

Super Credits in Helldivers 2: Where to Get Them

Containers found in-game that drop Super Credits in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios/YouTube-Ratatoskr)

While Super Credits may be purchased with real money, they can also be earned in-game for free.

Completing bunker missions can reward players with a good sum of Super Credits.

There are containers spread across the game world that may be unlocked with explosives. They frequently include minor quantities of Super Credits.

These are unique areas on the map that may be interacted with to earn rewards, including Super Credits.

The Battle Pass is a seasonal advancement system in which players earn Super Credits, Warbonds, and other goods as they level up.

Players need to note that Super Credits in Helldivers 2 are a form of microtransactions that aren't necessary to enjoy the game to its fullest. Like any other game, it helps players buy stuff in-game, most of which can be farmed easily without paying money.

The game progresses similarly and unlocks most of the content just by playing through it and paying attention to the missions during the game. Super Credits are only noticeably helpful when exclusive shop items might not be earnable by playing the game in their usual way.

