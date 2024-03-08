Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond: New weapons, armor sets, and more explored

New weapons and armor sets are on their way as the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond has been announced. Players have long been wondering about the Helldivers 2's post-launch content. There have been a ton of leaks during the past few weeks, and finally, we've received some official news that sheds light on the new weapons and armor that will be making their way into the game.

Everyone wants new and improved ways to deal with the enemies of democracy. Let's take a closer look at the first of these, which will arrive with the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond.

A closer look at the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond

New Weapons are on their way to Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Kaladin1999)

The new Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond will bring new armor. Let's take a closer look at all the new choices that our Helldivers will soon have access to:

EX-03 Prototype 3: This armor is said to include a layer of rubber for better insulation. This could mean that it could protect you from electrical damage from weapons like the Arc Thrower.

This armor is said to include a layer of rubber for better insulation. This could mean that it could protect you from electrical damage from weapons like the Arc Thrower. EX-16 Prototype 16: Prototype 16 is said to generate a strong magnetic field due to its electric arc. This could indicate that this armor will be loaded with new traits that have something to do with electricity.

Prototype 16 is said to generate a strong magnetic field due to its electric arc. This could indicate that this armor will be loaded with new traits that have something to do with electricity. EX-00 Prototype X: X is the result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research. It is said that this armor was made for "the Soldier of Tomorrow".

All of these armors have the Helldivers excited, but that's not all. The Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond will also bring new weapons to help you deal with the Terminid enemy types and Automaton. Let's take a look at the new weapons in the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond:

LAS-16 Sickle: This gun is a laser rifle that fires in short bursts. Players won't need to reload this weapon, but they must manage this gun's heat.

This gun is a laser rifle that fires in short bursts. Players won't need to reload this weapon, but they must manage this gun's heat. SG-8P Punisher Plasma: The SG-8P Punisher Plasma is a modified version of the base shotgun. This weapon shoots rounds of plasma that upload upon impact.

The SG-8P Punisher Plasma is a modified version of the base shotgun. This weapon shoots rounds of plasma that upload upon impact. ARC-12 Blitzer: Shooting deadly electrical charges at close range, the ARC-12 Blitzer can take out multiple enemies at once.

From the looks of it, the Helldivers are about to receive some deadly equipment to help them fight for democracy.

New capes will also be included in the Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Kaladin1999)

Apart from this, a new stun grenade, the G-23 Stun, and a new pistol, the LAS-7 Dagger, will also be added. Moreover, the new Warbond will include cosmetic items like capes and new emotes. It seems like Helldivers 2 players are about to be treated to a whole world of goods.

