Is Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2 good?

The Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2 is one of the many weapons in Arrowhead Game Studios' latest title that allows you to serve Liber-tea. This is one of the few Stratagems that can penetrate the armor of almost any enemy. Despite the Expendable Anti-Tank's raw power, you might be inclined to pick another weapon because of the numerous choices available.

One might ask, Is the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2 good? Is there a better alternative for this Stratagem? Let's take a look.

How good is the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2?

The Expendable Anti-Tank can tear through armored enemies (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || X/@Baronduki)

As the name suggests, the Expendable Anti-Tank (EAT) in Helldivers 2 is a one-time-use weapon. You can load it up and eliminate multiple enemies at once. That said, its one-time use is not that bad of a thing since the weapon has a cooldown of just 70 seconds and can be recalled quickly.

The real question still remains: is the EAT good? Well, if you're looking to deal some devastating damage to armored enemies or take out multiple Automaton or Terminid enemy types at once, then this is a good choice for you. However, other weapons in the game can achieve this more efficiently.

So, while one might be inclined to pick the Expendable Anti-Tank, there are better Stratagems in Helldivers 2. Let's take a look at some alternatives.

Alternatives to Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2

Plenty of weapons are as powerful as the Expendable Anti-Tank (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || X/@Baronduki)

Much like the Expendable Anti-Tank, the Recoilless Rifle in Helldivers 2 is also an excellent weapon for making short work of your enemies. While using it with a teammate, you can easily take out multiple armored foes, like the Hulk, at once. But, then again, you might not have a teammate who'd be willing to reload your gun for you.

So, the Railgun in Helldivers 2 is another excellent alternative. While you won't be able to deal much damage at once, you'll have enough ammo and firepower to take on any enemy in Helldivers 2. Moreover, if you switch this Stratagem to its unsafe mode, your damage potential will increase exponentially.

So, while the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2 can get the job done on most occasions, other weapons can do the same more efficiently. You can now make an informed decision about which of these to include in your mission loadout.

