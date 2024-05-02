Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond: New weapons, armor sets, and more explored

After the Democratic Demolition Warbond, the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond will be the newest one to make its way into the game. It hasn't been long since the community was treated to new weapons, armor, and cosmetics, but even more seem to be on the way. The Polar Patriots Warbond is expected to come out on May 9, 2024, and the helldivers couldn't be more excited.

Here's everything released with the new Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond.

A close look at the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond

Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond is packed with new options (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/PlayStation)

The new Helldivers 2 Warbond will bring in new primary weapons, secondary weapons, and new cape cosmetics, along with armor and grenades. Here are all the weapons we'll be getting in the new warbond:

AR-61 Tenderizer: The AR-61 Tenderizer is a new, powerful assault rifle described as a "real tentacle-tearer." The weapon will come with a relatively small magazine, so it's worth picking up if you have good aim.

The AR-61 Tenderizer is a new, powerful assault rifle described as a "real tentacle-tearer." The weapon will come with a relatively small magazine, so it's worth picking up if you have good aim. SMG-72 Pummeler: Pummeler is not like your other SMGs. While the SMG-72 has a lower rate of fire than other weapons, it comes with concussive rounds that will leave your enemies dazed and confused.

Pummeler is not like your other SMGs. While the SMG-72 has a lower rate of fire than other weapons, it comes with concussive rounds that will leave your enemies dazed and confused. Plas-101 Purifier: The Plas-101 Purifier is another energy weapon; this one is supposed to excel at close range and is capable of taking out multiple enemies if they're close enough.

These aren't the only new weapons we'll get in the fight against the Automaton and Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2. A secondary weapon, the P-113 Verdict, will also come with the new warbond. The new pistol is also known as Rapid Deliberation.

Moreover, a new impact grenade, the G-13 Incendiary Impact, and a new booster, Motivational Shocks will be a part of the new warbond.

New armor is also on its way with the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/PlayStation)

Now that we have the weapons out of the way, let's take a look at all the new armor options that will be included in the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond:

CW-36 Winter Warrior: This armor helps in snowy environments and will help you blend into the white landscape surrounding you. It is equipped with the Servo-Assisted passive trait.

This armor helps in snowy environments and will help you blend into the white landscape surrounding you. It is equipped with the Servo-Assisted passive trait. CW-22 Kodiak: It is said that the CW-22 Kodiak has been thoroughly tested by Patriotic volunteers from Super Earth, whose sacrifice will not be forgotten. The armor comes with the Fortified trait, which reduces recoil and increases your resistance to explosion damage.

It is said that the CW-22 Kodiak has been thoroughly tested by Patriotic volunteers from Super Earth, whose sacrifice will not be forgotten. The armor comes with the Fortified trait, which reduces recoil and increases your resistance to explosion damage. CW-4 Arctic Ranger: The CW-4 Arctic Ranger features a utility belt for all your extra storage needs. There is no information on this armor's passive trait, so fans have been speculating about the arrival of a new armor trait.

That covers everything new that will be making its way to this title with the Polar Patriots Warbond.

