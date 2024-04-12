How to get and use the R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2?

The R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2 arrived with the newest warbond, Democratic Detonation. Despite it being a new weapon, players seem to have high praise for the new R-36 Eruptor. This weapon can deal some devastating damage from long range allowing it to deal with most enemies in Helldivers 2.

Let's take a look at how you can get and use the R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2.

Here's how you can get the R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2

The R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/LoadedCrysis)

The R-26 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2 is included with the Democratic Detonation Warbond, which costs 1,000 Super Credits. Once you have your hands on the latest Warbond, follow the steps below to get the R-36 Eruptor Rifle:

Access the Democratic Detonation Warbond.

Make your way through the first page to get access to the second. You can buy the R-36 Eruptor Rifle on the second page for just 60 Medals.

With that out of the way, you are now ready to take the R-36 Eruptor Rifle into battle. To make sure you get the most out of it, let's take a look at how to use the R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2.

How to use the R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2

The R-36 Eruptor Rifle can dominate the battlefield from a distance (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/LoadedCrysis)

Even though the R-36 Eruptor Rifle in Helldivers 2 is an explosive weapon, you shouldn't aim it at the ground in hopes of creating large explosions. Instead, you must aim with the weapon and connect with your shots for the explosions to go off.

You can easily eliminate the smaller Terminid and Automaton enemy types with a single shot of this gun, regardless of where it hits them. However, the R-36 is a little slow to chamber, so you should never be close to your enemies, as you will be vulnerable between each round.

The best way to use this weapon is to position yourself a little bit further from the action and snipe enemies from cover. You should also be selective with your targets since the R-36 doesn't have a ton of ammo, which is a good way to balance the gun's ridiculous damage.

This weapon does a ton of damage and you should be taking your time to place your shots well. If you target the right areas, you can even take down Chargers in Helldivers 2 with just a couple of shots from the R-36 Eruptor Rifle. Thus, you can get the most out of the R-36 Eruptor by maintaining your distance and being careful with your targets.

