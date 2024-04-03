The arrival of the Cutting Edge Warbond introduced the LAS-16 in Helldivers 2. It is one of many new weapons that the Helldivers now have at their disposal, and the LAS-16 Sickle packs quite a punch. The gun can rip through most Automaton and Terminid enemy types in Helldivers 2. However, it can be a little expensive to buy.

Even if you do unlock it, you might need some tips to get the most out of the LAS-16 in Helldivers 2. We've got you covered, though, as this article will show you how to unlock and use the LAS-16 in Helldivers 2.

How players can unlock the LAS-16 in Helldivers 2

The LAS-16 Sickle can make short work of most enemies (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/ TheUntouchableWolf)

As mentioned previously, the LAS-16 made its way into Helldiver 2 with the Cutting Edge Warbond and can be found on its first page. Here's how you can unlock it for yourself:

Go over to the Acquisition Center and navigate to the Cutting Edge Warbond

You can find the LAS-16 for purchase on the very first page; it costs 20 medals to unlock

If you can't afford the LAS-16, then you might want to farm medals in Helldivers 2 before you head over to the Acquisition Center. Now, that you have your hands on this amazing weapon, let's take a look at how you can get the most out of it.

How to use the LAS-16 in Helldivers 2?

Firing in short bursts will allow you to keep the LAS-16's heat in check (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/ TheUntouchableWolf)

The best part about the LAS-16 in Helldivers is its ammo reserve. Since this is an energy weapon, it technically has infinite ammo, considering you don't cause it to overheat. So, if you can manage the heat, you can use its light armor-penetrating trait to make short work of most enemies in the game.

There are a few ways to get your LAS-16's heat under control. You can hold down the reload button to bring up a heat gauge. Pay close attention to this meter, and don't let it fill up and fire continuously. Moreover, you can use the gun from a first-person perspective; there will be heat coming out of its sides. If the heat starts to come out in loads, you might want to stop firing and allow the weapon to cool down.

The LAS-16 in Helldivers is an excellent choice for medium- to long-range encounters. You need to be very careful while using this weapon at close range since it has a short startup animation that could very well spell the difference between life and death.

As long as you keep these tips in mind, you will be able to get the most out of your LAS-16 in Helldivers 2.

