5 things you might have missed in the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update trailer

The new Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update trailer dropped recently. It showcases elements coming to this hit co-op shooter, including fresh gameplay features, mission types, allies, weapon customisation, and more. This is the game’s biggest content drop since last year’s Escalation of Freedom update, and as such, was highly anticipated due to recent Helldivers 2 leaks.

Let’s find out five things you might have missed in the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer.

Five things revealed in the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update

1) The Illuminate invades Super Earth

The Illuminate, an ancient race of intergalactic aliens, are back with a vengeance on Super Earth. Ever since they were defeated by the Federation of Super Earth during the First Galactic War a century ago, they have been slowly amping their forces by invading various Super Earth colonies.

Now, it seems that they are focusing all their firepower directly on Super Earth in an attempt to wipe out the Federation once and for all to reclaim their intergalactic supremacy. As such, the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update trailer shows the streets filled with Illuminate enemies as the Helldivers prepare to fight them back.

2) Planetary Defense Cannons and the Illuminate Overships

The Planetary Defense Cannons are your best defense against the Illuminate (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update trailer showcases the new Planetary Defense Cannons and the Illuminate Overships. These Overships are large Illuminate spacecraft that contain the military might of this squid-like alien force. They deploy troops and ships on Super Earth, which makes them an important resource that must be taken down at all costs.

To help you do this, you must use the new Planetary Defense Cannons. These are giant cannons that two Helldivers must work together to use. As such, one player will rotate these cannons while another manually aims them to target the Obverships and push the Illuminate forces back.

3) Leviathans, Stingrays, and Warp Ships

Destroy these Warp Ships as soon as possible (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

The Illuminate have bought massive aerial firepower in the form of Leviathans with this new Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update. These gigantic scapeships loom over Super Earth, destroying any buildings in their wake. It’s your task as a Helldiver to take them out using heavy artillery fire, and quite possibly the aforementioned cannons.

Apart from these massive aircraft, you also get to fight the smaller and nimbler ones like the Stingray. These ships constantly hover around the battlefield, raining down bullets on Super Earth’s defenses and Helldivers. You might be able to take them down using rocket launchers and other heavy weapons.

Another notable aerial threat comes in the form of Illuminate Warp Ships. They have shields that you must first deplete before causing damage. However, it’s best to do so quickly since they constantly deploy hordes of Voteless zombies.

4) Fleshmobs, Overseers, and Harvesters

Harvesters shoot lasers from their eyes in the Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update trailer (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Fleshmobs are a new type of ground troop introduced with this new Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update. These bigger, Voteless zombies have been mutated grotesquely to be a major threat to Helldivers. While they are faster than they look, they will constantly attack you, so you must tactically use your resources and firepower to bring them down.

Along with these Fleshmobs, you must also fight other ground troops like the Overseers and Harvesters. The Overseers are the primary Illuminate soldiers who are armed with long-range arcane weapons. Additionally, you also have the Harvesters, who are one-eyed tripedal heavy units that can shoot lasers.

5) New SEAF allies

SEAF troops offer great fire support (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Finally, the new Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy update trailer shows us allies in the form of SEAF (Super Earth Armed Forces) units. These are ground troops deployed by Super Earth to assist you in fending against the Illuminate and protect its citizens.

The trailer showcases a large number of these troops fighting alongside you with ranged weapons. However, it seems that they are affected by friendly fire. As such, you must use your firepower tactically, not to hurt them.

