Super Earth under threat as Helldivers 2 leak suggests Illuminate attack imminent

According to the latest Helldivers 2 leak, the Illuminate have finally shown their true autocratic intentions. It would appear that the Meridian Singularity, which is hurling towards Super Earth, is just a ploy for the Illuminate to exploit. With Helldivers busy on the Automaton front and being ambushed by Terminids, the Illuminate have found an opening to take advantage of.
What was posted as an April Fool's Joke by resident Helldivers 2 leaker @Iron_S1ghts, has now seemingly turned into reality. The Illuminate are set to attack Super Earth, but we do not know when. It will likely be after the Meridian Singularity has been stopped (if at all). Here is more on the topic at hand.
Note: The information comes from a reliable source, but should be taken with a pinch of salt as it is subject to change.
Helldivers 2 leak reveals the vile intent of the autocratic Illuminate
Based on what has been revealed thus far via the recent Helldivers 2 leak, Arrowhead Game Studios is currently testing out invasion scenarios. It is unclear what Joel has planned for the community, but it is clear that the Illuminate might somehow manage to launch an attack on Super Earth itself. This is rather distressing, and while it seems impossible, it does make sense.
Much of the Helldivers dive into Terminid territory to allow the smooth extraction of E-710 to continue unhindered. This will allow Super Earth to deploy the Penrose Energy Siphon to reduce the accumulation of Dark Energy that powers the Meridian Singularity.
However, with the arrival of the Incineration Corps on the Automaton frontlines, more and more Helldivers are being drawn into the fray. As a result of this, progress on stopping the Meridian Singularity has been an uphill battle. This leaves only a small contingency of Helldivers who are left dealing with the Illuminate on the frontlines.
Judging by the recent Helldivers 2 leak, it would seem that the black hole will reach Super Earth. Since the Illuminate can control this anomaly, based on logic, they could use the Meridian Singularity to launch an attack on Super Earth. Waves of Illuminate could pour out of the black hole and make landfall.
This seems like the only logical reasoning as to how they reach Super Earth. This is also based on the fact that Helldivers rapidly close any Illuminate front that opens up, which means they cannot gain ground easily. All said and done, the thought of having Illuminate roam freely on Super Earth is distressing.
Hopefully, by the time the next major Illuminate offensive occurs, we will have Chainsword melee weapons at the ready. They should level the playing field and allow Helldivers with Heavy Armor to charge into the fray with reckless abandon for the glory of Super Earth!
That is everything we know about the Illuminate attack on Super Earth from this Helldivers 2 leak. We can expect more information to surface in the coming days/weeks. We may also get an update on weapon attachments for Helldivers 2. Until then, stay vigilant and report any signs of autocracy to your nearest democratic officer.
