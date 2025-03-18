How to get Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond: New weapons, armor sets, and release date

The Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond has now arrived, much to the excitement of eager Helldivers and the dismay of the Illuminate scum. This new premium pack introduces a host of new weapons and items themed around the thrill and excitement of the Wild West.
Here's everything you need to know about the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond.
How to get the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond
The Helldivers 2 orderline Justice Warbond can be purchased for 1,000 Super Credits from the in-game shop. Just head over to the in-game store and scroll till you find the new pack in the list of warbonds available for purchase.
If you do not have enough Super Credits to get the warbond, you can purchase them from the shop and unlock the pack instantly. Alternatively, you can be a dedicated Helldiver and grind the game, collecting them while completing missions.
What does the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond contain?
Similar to most other warbonds in the game, the Wild West-themed Borderline Justice pack introduces a host of new weapons, armor, and a brand new transport strategem. These items could be a game-changer for players who like mobility and have a proclivity for watching things blow up.
Here's everything the Borderline Justice Warbond in Helldivers 2 will contain:
Stratagem
The LIFT-860 Hover Pack is the newest introduction to the ever-expanding list of stratagems in the game. The pack allows players to rise and hover for a little while still being able to aim down sights.
Similar to the jetpack, this hover pack lets players hover in the air and take potshots at enemies without the risk of being flamed, run over, or eliminated creatively.
Weapons and Utilities
The Borderline Justice Warbond in Helldivers 2 introduces two new weapons, the R-6 Deadeye lever-action hunting rifle and the LAS-58 Talon “revolver” secondary. Both weapons pack a powerful punch and offer a unique way to dispatch opponents.
The LAS-58 Talon “revolver” secondary is energy-based, allowing players to shoot steadily without overheating. Apart from this, the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond also adds the TED-63 Dynamite. This explosive comes with a variable timer, allowing Helldivers to choose their moment of mayhem.
As for utilities, the Borderline Justice Warbond adds the Sample extractor — a unique booster that offers a chance to drop a sample after defeating a big enemy like Bile Titans.
Armor Sets
The Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond also adds two new armor sets as part of the offerings:
- GS-66 Lawmaker (Heavy)
- GS-17 Frontier Marshal (Medium)
The GS-17 Frontier Marshal is a unique medium armor, offering a seamless blend of utility and style. As for the GS-66 Lawmaker heavy armor, it is accompanied by the cowboy holster and bandolier. Both these sets can be equipped with the Reaper of Bounties cape or the Way of the Bandolier cape.
Emotes and Victory Poses
The Borderline Justice Warbond in Helldivers 2 also adds a new Emote as a part of the Wild West-themed cosmetics. The Tip Hat emote blends in seamlessly with these new armor and cape styles, offering you an unmatched aura while you slay the heretics.
Patterns, Player Banners, Capes, and Player Title
The warbond also introduces a host of cosmetic features and items that can be paired with the armor and emote to create an immersive Cowboy-themed look in the game. Here are all the additional items:
Player Banners
- Reaper of Bounties
- Covering Fire
Capes
- Reaper of Bounties
- Covering Fire
Player Title:
- Super Sheriff
When does the Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond release?
The Helldivers 2 Borderline Justice Warbond is set to release on March 20, 2025. However, the developers have not given an exact timeframe for the release. While you wait for the cows to come home and the dust of the Wild West to settle, you can drink some liber-tea and dive in-game to spread some democracy.
