Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200 introduces a host of new features and changes to the existing items in an attempt to improve the gameplay experience for players. This latest update from the Super Earth High Command modifies existing weapons and introduces balancing for weapons, stratagems, and other items.
Apart from balancing weapons and existing items, the update also addresses certain persistent crashes and bugs, ensuring a smoother experience for all Helldivers.
Here's all you must know about the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200.
Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200: All major changes and balancing
The official Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200 (March 18, 2025 update) are as follows:
Balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
The patch adds a host of balancing to values and aspects such as spread, damage, and impact of weapons as well as stratagems to ensure fair gameplay and optimal experience.
Here are the changes made:
Primary weapons balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
SMG-32 Reprimand
- Spread decreased from 50 to 40
SG-8S Slugger
- Spread decreased from 20 to 6
- Damage increased from 250 to 280
AR-23C Liberator Concussive
- Fire rate increased from 320 to 400
R-63 Diligence
- Magazine capacity increased from 20 to 25
MP-98 Knight
- Damage increased from 65 to 70
STA-11 SMG
- Damage increased from 65 to 70
SMG-37 Defender
- Damage increased from 75 to 80
SMG-72 Pummeler
- Damage increased from 65 to 70
- Now requires fewer shots to apply stun on applicable targets, stun value increased from 1.0 to 1.25 per bullet
AR-23 Liberator
- Damage increased from 70 to 80
STA-52 Assault Rifle
- Damage increased from 70 to 80
BR-14 Adjudicator
- Damage increased from 90 to 95
AR-61 Tenderizer
- Damage increased from 95 to 105
R-36 Eruptor
- Projectile armor penetration increased from Medium (3) to Heavy (4)
- Projectile lifetime increased from 0.7 to 1 sec
Stratagems balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
Eagle 110MM Rocket Pods
- Uses increased from 2 to 3
EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit
- Uses increased from 2 to 3
EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit
- Uses increased from 2 to 3
TX-41 Sterilizer
- Ergonomics increased from 5 to 20
M-105 Stalwart
- Damage increased from 70 to 80
MG-206 Heavy Machine Gun
- Improved armor penetration across a wider range of angles before transitioning to glancing shots
Enemies balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
Automatons
- They are now less distracted by each other, increasing their reaction speed in large groups.
Increase in the number of AI calculations the game can perform:
- Impacts scenarios with a high number of spawned enemies, improving their response times in those situations.
Newly-produced Automaton dropship
- Shows clear signs of hull reinforcement, allowing the main body to absorb significantly more damage.
Illuminate Warp Ships
- can deploy their shields mid-flight.
Automaton Dropships
- Main body health increased from 2500 to 3500
Illuminate Dropships
- Utilizes the same shield as the ones that have landed
Barrager Tank Turret
- Resolved an issue introduced recently where the armor value was incorrectly set to 0. Now has the correct armor value of 5
- Additionally, the turret now features weak spots at the front and back, each with 750 HP and an armor value of 3
Gameplay changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
As part of the gameplay changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200, the update adds a new separate setting for inverting the gyro input instead of using the Invert Look settings.
Additionally, the Stratagem loadout menu has undergone an updated categorization of the different stratagem groupings. This will allow Helldivers to quickly find their desired weapon of mass destruction using filters.
Bug Fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
Top Priority issues:
- Fixed an issue with the extraction beacon sometimes being unreachable when landing on top of enemies
- General optimization improvements in the colonies' environments
Crash Fixes, Hangs, and Soft-locks fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200:
- Fixed a crash when playing against Terminids in poor network scenarios
- Fixed a rare crash that happened during the game shutdown on PC
- Fixed a crash that could occur when there was a high amount of particles on the screen at once
- Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from completing objectives requiring called-down equipment due to the required stratagem being unavailable
Weapons and Stratagems fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
- Fixed the G-123 Thermite Grenade sometimes not arming
- Fixed a rare crash when using the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle
- Fixed a bug where switching weapons while reloading the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow would sometimes discard an entire magazine without actually reloading
Social & Multiplayer Fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
- Fixed an issue causing players in low-activity regions to see fewer lobbies on the planet hologram than expected
- Fixed an issue in low-activity regions where lobbies were not seeing players join as frequently or quickly as before
- Fixed an issue on low-activity planets where Quickplay would always join friends' games, even if they were not playing on the same difficulty
- Fixed a disconnection issue that could happen when playing Gloom missions with a poor connection to the host
- Fixed some interactions not working properly after canceling the Raise Weapon emote
- Fixed an issue where adding, removing, blocking, or unblocking friends caused player cards in the friend list to display with white text and missing information until you close and open the panel again.
- Fixed an issue that made it impossible to mute or kick players who were in the loadout when joining a squad
- Fixed an issue that caused some new Steam players' latest profile names to not display correctly in-game
Miscellaneous Fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes 1.002.200
- Fixed some memory leaks to improve performance
- Fixed old text chat messages from re-appearing
- Fixed an issue with the Democracy Space Station progress bars being unintentionally curved in appearance
- Fixed a bug that prevented progression through the menus when the initial language selection was set to English (US)
- Fixed the raise weapon emote to properly fire projectiles in the direction of the weapon
- Fixed Helldivers sliding around on the ground after exiting the ragdoll state (despite it being the year of the snake and despite us trying to fix this previously)
