Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 (February 4, 2025 update) revealed

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 introduces a host of features and changes to existing features that aim to improve the gameplay experience for players. This latest update from the Ministry of Truth adds several fixes and balancing to weapons and items, allowing them to seamlessly deal managed democracy.
The update addresses changes to the new FRV as well as modifications to armor passives, backpacks, and more. Here's a brief overview of major changes and updates in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101:
- Overhaul to Spray weapons gas effect duration
- Modifications to Emoting while flying or ragdolling
- FRV camera and handling tweaks
- Rework of the AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath mechanics
- Gameplay Balancing
- Crash Fixes
- Weapon Fixes
- Stratagem Fixes
Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101: All major changes and balancings
The official Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 (February 4, 2025 update) are as follows:
Balancing
General Changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
As part of the changes, the duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been buffed from 6 to 10 seconds. Additionally, a new timer for the Illuminate dropship wreckages to despawn has been implemented to prevent obstructing paths in the colonies.
Helldiver changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
As part of the modifications, players can now jog while carrying two-handed items such as barrels and SEAF Artillery Rounds. This makes it easier to travel while carrying heavy loads and makes dealing democracy more efficient.
FRV changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
The FRV was one of the latest additions to the game allowing players to traverse the battlefield and run over Terminids in righteous glory. As part of the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101, players can now deploy grenades and stratagems while leaning out from the FRV. The vehicle has also been tuned for a better driving experience when cornering or passing through sharp bends.
Sidearms changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
Sidearms have also received a balancing update as part of the latest patch. The starting magazine has been increased from 2 to 3 and the spare magazines have been buffed from 4 to 5.
Stratagem Support Weapons changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
Some stratagem support weapons have been modified for an improved gameplay experience. The TX-41 Sterilizer now has decreased camera climb recoil for better handling. Additionally, the crosshair drift recoil has been removed. Apart from this, the duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been increased from 6 to 10 seconds.
Armor Passives balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
The update rectifies the bug fix and allows players to have the Siege Ready Armor Passive with more ammo for all magazine-based weapons, instead of just primary weapons as described. It will be revisited in a future update.
Backpack changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
The AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath has been reworked to increase its effectiveness and to ensure it remains distinct, focusing on its unique gas-based mechanics. Here are the changes:
- It will now preserve ammo by only prioritizing enemies unaffected by the gas status effect. Once an enemy is affected by gas the drone will move on and target another unaffected enemy
- The targeting logic has been reworked to prevent the drone from roaming too far. The origin of the targeting will be from the Helldivers position rather than the drone itself
- The targeting range has been increased from 10 to 20m
- The duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been increased from 6 to 10 sec
Stratagems balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield
- Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec
- Damage increased from 350 to 700
- The deployment spread of mines has been increased by 20% to minimize the risk of chain explosions
MD-I4 Incendiary Mines
- Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec
- Damage increased from 210 to 300
- The deployment spread of mines has been increased by 20% to minimize the risk of chain explosions
MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines
- Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec
SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack
- Now blocks melee attacks until it breaks from taking enough damage
Bug Fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
Here is a list of all the bug fixes in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101:
Top Priority issue resolutions in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101:
- You can once again emote while falling or ragdolling! It should no longer reduce fall damage, but you’ll be able to freely express yourself as you fall to your imminent death or severe injuries - Nothing a stim can’t fix!
- Fixed Illuminate spawner ship shields not taking impact grenade damage
- Fixed an issue with collision gaps inside the Illuminate spawner ship, preventing grenades thrown near the door from destroying the ships
- Health packs now fully restore all of the helldiver's stims
- High-damage weapons will now detonate spawned Hellbombs on the map
Crash Fixes, Hangs, and Soft-lock fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
- Fixed a crash that occurred when aborting missions with the Democracy Space Station effects active on them
- Fixed a crash that could occur when hot-joining a mission on a planet with the Democracy Space Station present
- Fixed a crash caused by quickly switching between different emotes before another client interacted with the emoting player
- Reduced the chance of crashes caused by fires
- Fixed a rare crash that occurred at the end of the drop-in sequence when hot-joining a game in session
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the player returned to the ship while reloading their primary weapon
- Fixed a soft lock during drop-in when the host left or disconnected the session right after loadout
- Fixed a crash that occurred when repeatedly changing armor pieces in the armory
- Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing the tutorial and after naming your Destroyer
- Fixed a crash that occurred during extraction
- Fixed a crash that occurred when returning to the ship during heavy projectile fire
- Fixed a crash for clients when the host was holding a carryable objective and quit the game
- Fixed a crash that could occur when a player left the game when an encounter started
- Fixed a crash that could occur when changing text language
- Fixed a crash that could occur when reloading the SG-20 Halt
Social Issues & Matchmaking fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
- Improved the matchmaking logic to better match players with players from nearby regions
- You’ll now be more likely to get matched with the same difficulty lobbies as the one you have currently selected
- Fixed an issue where the chat history was cleared when going to a mission and returning from it
Weapons and Stratagems fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
- Opening and closing the text chat while in an emplacement now allows the player to remain in the emplacement instead of switching to their weapon
- Fixed Arc weapons not reliably hitting the Impaler's tentacles if aimed at the lower parts of the tentacle
- The E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement now has the correct armor penetration tag in the ship menu
- Stratagem turrets will no longer target Illuminate Tesla Towers
- Fixed a visual bug where heat weapons would show numbers over the progress bar in the weapon wheel menu
- Melee weapons should no longer send civilian cars and other objects in the world flying long distances
- B-1 Supply Pack will now once again provide stims to other players. Remember Helldiver, sharing is caring!
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement after depleting all of its ammunition
FRV fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
- Following an investigation into the effects of severe survivorship bias during FRV Impact Testing, all FRVs have been reinforced. Minor parking mishaps will no longer result in catastrophic FRV explosions.
- General improvements to the FRV camera to make it look cooler and prevent it from getting stuck underground when driving downhill. Absolute cinema!
- Reduced the chance FRVs get dropped on rooftops when being called in
- The FRV movement key bindings should now accept non-QWERTY keyboard inputs
- Fixed a bug where some enemies such as the Brood Commander launched away further than intended when hit by the FRV
Helldiver fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
- Fixed an issue where a player ragdolling into the FRV would cause the vehicle to be yeeted into space
- Fixed an issue preventing Helldivers from climbing and vaulting over civilian cars
- Helldivers should no longer slide around on the ground after ragdolling from a blast (despite it being the year of the snake)
- Fixed an issue where ragdolling into shallow water caused a stuck prone gliding animation
- Fixed an issue where the Helldiver was not playing the sample pick-up animations
Enemies fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
- Fixed a small visual bug with the Stalker’s tongue (you don’t want to know what it took to fix it)
- Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t react to missed shots from projectiles or melee attacks near them
Miscellaneous Fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101
- Fixed an issue where clients would trigger the wrong audio when waiting for the host to join the loadout
- Fixed an issue of Helldivers exiting the hellpod right after readying up and before transitioning to the loading screen
- Fixed an issue of civilians being blocked from finding the shuttle door during Emergency Evacuation missions
- Purple question marks should be encountered less frequently during Illuminate missions on Sandy and Arctic planets
- Fixed the floating head syndrome affecting Helldivers donning the AC-2 Obedient armor while using certain helmets
- Fixed a bug that was introduced in December where weapons with lower armor penetration than the target’s armor incorrectly dealt one (1) damage rather than zero (0), resulting in misleading visual feedback and negligible extra damage to enemies and Helldivers alike
- Enemies will now start sinking into the ground when killed near terminals or the extraction point, preventing players from being physically blocked
