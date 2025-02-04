Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 (February 4, 2025 update) revealed

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 introduces a host of features and changes to existing features that aim to improve the gameplay experience for players. This latest update from the Ministry of Truth adds several fixes and balancing to weapons and items, allowing them to seamlessly deal managed democracy.

The update addresses changes to the new FRV as well as modifications to armor passives, backpacks, and more. Here's a brief overview of major changes and updates in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101:

Overhaul to Spray weapons gas effect duration

Modifications to Emoting while flying or ragdolling

FRV camera and handling tweaks

Rework of the AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath mechanics

Gameplay Balancing

Crash Fixes

Weapon Fixes

Stratagem Fixes

Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101: All major changes and balancings

The official Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 (February 4, 2025 update) are as follows:

Balancing

General Changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

As part of the changes, the duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been buffed from 6 to 10 seconds. Additionally, a new timer for the Illuminate dropship wreckages to despawn has been implemented to prevent obstructing paths in the colonies.

Helldiver changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

As part of the modifications, players can now jog while carrying two-handed items such as barrels and SEAF Artillery Rounds. This makes it easier to travel while carrying heavy loads and makes dealing democracy more efficient.

FRV changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

The FRV received a major overhaul in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The FRV was one of the latest additions to the game allowing players to traverse the battlefield and run over Terminids in righteous glory. As part of the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101, players can now deploy grenades and stratagems while leaning out from the FRV. The vehicle has also been tuned for a better driving experience when cornering or passing through sharp bends.

Sidearms changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Sidearms have also received a balancing update as part of the latest patch. The starting magazine has been increased from 2 to 3 and the spare magazines have been buffed from 4 to 5.

Stratagem Support Weapons changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Some stratagem support weapons have been modified for an improved gameplay experience. The TX-41 Sterilizer now has decreased camera climb recoil for better handling. Additionally, the crosshair drift recoil has been removed. Apart from this, the duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been increased from 6 to 10 seconds.

Armor Passives balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

The update rectifies the bug fix and allows players to have the Siege Ready Armor Passive with more ammo for all magazine-based weapons, instead of just primary weapons as described. It will be revisited in a future update.

Backpack changes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

The AX/TX-13 “Guard Dog” Dog Breath has been reworked to increase its effectiveness and to ensure it remains distinct, focusing on its unique gas-based mechanics. Here are the changes:

It will now preserve ammo by only prioritizing enemies unaffected by the gas status effect. Once an enemy is affected by gas the drone will move on and target another unaffected enemy

The targeting logic has been reworked to prevent the drone from roaming too far. The origin of the targeting will be from the Helldivers position rather than the drone itself

The targeting range has been increased from 10 to 20m

The duration of the gas status effect from spray weapons has been increased from 6 to 10 sec

Stratagems balancing in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield

Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec

Damage increased from 350 to 700

The deployment spread of mines has been increased by 20% to minimize the risk of chain explosions

MD-I4 Incendiary Mines

Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec

Damage increased from 210 to 300

The deployment spread of mines has been increased by 20% to minimize the risk of chain explosions

MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines

Cooldown decreased from 180 to 120 sec

SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack

Now blocks melee attacks until it breaks from taking enough damage

Bug Fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Here is a list of all the bug fixes in the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101:

Top Priority issue resolutions in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101:

You can once again emote while falling or ragdolling! It should no longer reduce fall damage, but you’ll be able to freely express yourself as you fall to your imminent death or severe injuries - Nothing a stim can’t fix!

Fixed Illuminate spawner ship shields not taking impact grenade damage

Fixed an issue with collision gaps inside the Illuminate spawner ship, preventing grenades thrown near the door from destroying the ships

Health packs now fully restore all of the helldiver's stims

High-damage weapons will now detonate spawned Hellbombs on the map

Crash Fixes, Hangs, and Soft-lock fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Fixed a crash that occurred when aborting missions with the Democracy Space Station effects active on them

Fixed a crash that could occur when hot-joining a mission on a planet with the Democracy Space Station present

Fixed a crash caused by quickly switching between different emotes before another client interacted with the emoting player

Reduced the chance of crashes caused by fires

Fixed a rare crash that occurred at the end of the drop-in sequence when hot-joining a game in session

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player returned to the ship while reloading their primary weapon

Fixed a soft lock during drop-in when the host left or disconnected the session right after loadout

Fixed a crash that occurred when repeatedly changing armor pieces in the armory

Fixed a crash that occurred after finishing the tutorial and after naming your Destroyer

Fixed a crash that occurred during extraction

Fixed a crash that occurred when returning to the ship during heavy projectile fire

Fixed a crash for clients when the host was holding a carryable objective and quit the game

Fixed a crash that could occur when a player left the game when an encounter started

Fixed a crash that could occur when changing text language

Fixed a crash that could occur when reloading the SG-20 Halt

Social Issues & Matchmaking fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Improved the matchmaking logic to better match players with players from nearby regions

You’ll now be more likely to get matched with the same difficulty lobbies as the one you have currently selected

Fixed an issue where the chat history was cleared when going to a mission and returning from it

Weapons and Stratagems fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

The Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 makes major changes to weapons (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Opening and closing the text chat while in an emplacement now allows the player to remain in the emplacement instead of switching to their weapon

Fixed Arc weapons not reliably hitting the Impaler's tentacles if aimed at the lower parts of the tentacle

The E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement now has the correct armor penetration tag in the ship menu

Stratagem turrets will no longer target Illuminate Tesla Towers

Fixed a visual bug where heat weapons would show numbers over the progress bar in the weapon wheel menu

Melee weapons should no longer send civilian cars and other objects in the world flying long distances

B-1 Supply Pack will now once again provide stims to other players. Remember Helldiver, sharing is caring!

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck in the E/AT-12 Anti-Tank Emplacement after depleting all of its ammunition

FRV fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Following an investigation into the effects of severe survivorship bias during FRV Impact Testing, all FRVs have been reinforced. Minor parking mishaps will no longer result in catastrophic FRV explosions.

General improvements to the FRV camera to make it look cooler and prevent it from getting stuck underground when driving downhill. Absolute cinema!

Reduced the chance FRVs get dropped on rooftops when being called in

The FRV movement key bindings should now accept non-QWERTY keyboard inputs

Fixed a bug where some enemies such as the Brood Commander launched away further than intended when hit by the FRV

Helldiver fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Fixed an issue where a player ragdolling into the FRV would cause the vehicle to be yeeted into space

Fixed an issue preventing Helldivers from climbing and vaulting over civilian cars

Helldivers should no longer slide around on the ground after ragdolling from a blast (despite it being the year of the snake)

Fixed an issue where ragdolling into shallow water caused a stuck prone gliding animation

Fixed an issue where the Helldiver was not playing the sample pick-up animations

Enemies fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Fixed a small visual bug with the Stalker’s tongue (you don’t want to know what it took to fix it)

Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn’t react to missed shots from projectiles or melee attacks near them

Miscellaneous Fixes in Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101

Fixed an issue where clients would trigger the wrong audio when waiting for the host to join the loadout

Fixed an issue of Helldivers exiting the hellpod right after readying up and before transitioning to the loading screen

Fixed an issue of civilians being blocked from finding the shuttle door during Emergency Evacuation missions

Purple question marks should be encountered less frequently during Illuminate missions on Sandy and Arctic planets

Fixed the floating head syndrome affecting Helldivers donning the AC-2 Obedient armor while using certain helmets

Fixed a bug that was introduced in December where weapons with lower armor penetration than the target’s armor incorrectly dealt one (1) damage rather than zero (0), resulting in misleading visual feedback and negligible extra damage to enemies and Helldivers alike

Enemies will now start sinking into the ground when killed near terminals or the extraction point, preventing players from being physically blocked

