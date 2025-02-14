Helldivers 2 leak suggests Chainsword melee weapon coming soon

According to a recent Helldivers 2 leak, Arrowhead Game Studios is taking a bit of inspiration from Warhammer 40,000. Helldivers 2 leaker/data miner @Iron_S1ghts, chanced upon a few classified files and spilled some Liber-tea for those loyal to Super Earth. They showcased a new melee weapon that could soon be added to the arsenal aboard personnel Destroyers. It is called a Chainsword and looks exactly as the name suggests.

Ad

The weapon is a sword with powered teeth that run along a single-edged blade, like that of a chainsaw — great for cutting right through squishy Terminids, Automaton, and Illuminate alike.

While this is a brand-new weapon for Helldivers, battle-hardened Warhammer 40,000 fans will feel right at home with it, especially those who have played Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Here's more on the potential new weapon and how it could function.

Helldivers 2 leak showcases Warhammer 40k-inspired Chainsword with a slight variation in design

Based on the silhouette of the Chainsword showcased by @Iron_S1ghts, the design is reminiscent of Warhammer 40k but slightly different.

Ad

Trending

This Chainsword is two-sided and has powered teeth running along both edges. One side is fully exposed, while the other has a protective covering that runs mid-way along the upper edge of the blade.

Atop this covered portion is a tiny handle. This suggests that the weapon could be used with both hands or perhaps both hands could be used to trigger a power attack of some kind. It won't be anywhere near as deadly or powerful as the B-100 Portable Hellbomb that's part of the Servants of Freedom Warbond, but it should pack a punch.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It would be interesting to see just how much damage this Chainsword could dish out to light and medium-armored enemies. With Helldivers 2 leaks suggesting new Automatons units coming soon, it would be an excellent testing ground for the weapon.

Here's a list of all melee weapons that are currently available in Helldivers 2:

CQC-19 Stun Lance

CQC-5 Combat Hatchet

CQC-30 Stun Baton

Entrenchment Tool

K-2 Throwing Knife (honorable mention)

SH-20 Ballistic Shield Backpack (I know, it's a Strategeum, but it goes well paired with melee weapons)

Ad

On an ending note, with Angel's Venture now destroyed, Super Earth will want to step up the offensive against the Illuminate.

Based on further Helldivers 2 leaks, weapon attachments could be coming soon. The Chainsword could be part of this new offensive.

Expand Tweet

That said, here are the latest major changes made during Helldivers 2 update v1.002.101 (February 4, 2025). And remember, friendly fire isn't, so aim-down sight when shooting at the enemies of Democracy and Liberty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.