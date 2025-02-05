Helldivers 2 leaks suggest new Automatons units coming soon

As per the latest Helldivers 2 leaks, it would appear that the Automatons are receiving an upgrade. At least two new units and a Fabricator are in development, which means Super Earth will have more to contend with soon. Despite Chort Bay being taken at the cost of many brave Helldivers, the Automatons continue to resist Managed Democracy.

The information was shared by reputed Helldiver 2 leaker/data-miner @Iron_S1ghts, on social media platform X. He is well-known for divulging details about the enemies of Super Earth; and as such has helped keep the community up to date with 'Liber-Tea'. Here is more on what to expect to see from the Automatons soon.

Note: The information is based on leaks, and should be taken with a dash of "Dark Fluid" as it is subject to change.

Trending

Helldivers 2 leaks foretell the arrival of Automaton Flame Troopers, War Striders, and Colony Fabricators

Expand Tweet

Based on the information at hand, two new units will soon arrive on the Automaton front, one of them being Flame Troopers. Much like the FLAM-40 Flamethrower and Flam-66 Torcher, these new units can ignite Helldivers and the terrain within a small area.

If Hulk Scorcher were not bad enough, you would soon have to contend with these enemy units. Some of the fire damage can be alleviated by using Body Armor, such as the I-09 Heatseeker (Light) and I-102 Draconaught (Medium). They can be obtained via Freedom's Flame Warbond (Premium). However, you are still very likely to receive third-degree burns.

Here's a look at the backpack that will be used by these upcoming Automaton Flame Troopers:

Expand Tweet

Owing to the Helldivers 2 leaks, we know that the other unit will be called Automaton War Striders. While the naming scheme does have the word "Strider" in it, they should not be as large as them. Instead, they could be closer in size to Hulks or perhaps Devastators.

Here's an image of how they should look once added to the game:

Expand Tweet

Lastly, as per the information based on the Helldivers 2 leaks, a new structure called Automaton Colony Fabricators will be added. These large-scale Fabricators can deploy units from both sides. It is unclear if the standard grenade will be enough to destroy one of these.

Nonetheless, we have the trusty FAF-14 Spear that should get the job done, and if not, there's always the Eagle 500kg Bomb. For something with more bang (a mini-nuke, if you will), you can get the B-100 Portable Hellbomb from the Servants of Freedom Warbond.

Here's an image of the Automaton Colony Fabricator and what it could look like in-game:

Expand Tweet

That's about everything we know about these upcoming Automatons units and structure. With the game's first anniversary fast approaching on February 8, perhaps more Helldivers 2 leaks will surface soon. For the time being, you can peruse the Patch Notes for v1.002.101 (February 4, 2025 update) to see the recent changes.

And remember, there is only one choice that truly matters: Democracy or Treason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.