Helldivers 2 leak suggests weapon attachments could be coming soon

According to the latest Helldivers 2 leak, Super Earth has been hard at work researching and developing new ways to safeguard Democracy. It would seem that all those samples gathered (at times, under extreme pressure) have been put to good use. Intel reports that weapon attachments, ammo types, and even weapon skins are all in development.
The information was brought to light by Helldivers 2 leaker/data miner @Iron_S1ghts. They also recently shared some Liber-Tea from the Automaton front. It seems that new unit types and structures are being secretly developed by these soulless machines. Thankfully, Super Earth might soon be ready to respond to these threats with a few upgrades of their own.
Note: The information is based on leaks, and should be taken with a dash of "Dark Fluid" as it is subject to change.
Helldivers 2 leak sheds light on upcoming content that is guaranteed to help spread Liberty
Based on the Helldivers 2 leak at hand, all Helldivers will soon get access to weapon attachments. This will likely be limited to primary weapons but could also be used by secondaries.
The leaks further show that players can select the ammo type, alternative ammo, trigger, muzzle, underbarrel, magazine, and optics of their weapons. Weapons skins are also supposedly in development and should allow Helldivers to choose a color or perhaps camo for their weapons. The Patterns that can be obtained in certain Premium Warbonds, such as Chemical Agents, could be used as weapons skins.
That said, here is a brief overlook at the different types of weapon attachments and ammo as showcased via the Helldivers 2 leak:
Ammo Type:
- 12x25mm Ripper
- 12x25mm Plasma
- 12x25mm Toxic
- 5.5x50mm Super Uranium Core
- 9x70mm Socom Assassin
Alt. Ammo:
- 10g Liberty Fire
Trigger:
- Hair Trigger
- Progressive Trigger
Muzzle:
- Silencer
- Muzzle Break
- Focused Prism
- Volatile Plasma Igniter
- Plasma Igniter Choke
Underbarrel:
- Laser Sight W/ Flashlight
Magazine:
- Large Box Mag
- Improved Heatsink Capacity MK2
- Extended Fast-Reload Magazine
- Drum Magazine
- Larger Plasma Container
Optics:
- Morgunson Holo-Sight
- Iron Sight
- Holographic Sight
- Reflex Sight
- Reflex Sight MK2
Weapon Skin:
- Standard Finish
With the addition of attachments, the in-game UI will also change a bit. @Iron_S1ghts has also provided a tiny insight into how the user interface could look once weapon attachments are introduced.
That's about it for this Helldivers 2 leak. There is currently no timeline in place (yet) for this content. The latest development thus far has been the Helldivers 2 Patch Notes v1.002.101 (February 4, 2025 update). Perhaps in the coming months, we could see weapon attachments, but for the time being, this will have to suffice.
On a side note, if you have Super Credits to spare, you can purchase the Servants of Freedom Warbond. It contains the B-100 Portable Hellbomb, which works wonders against all enemies of Democracy (just remember to run after activating it or don't — Super Earth will appreciate your efforts either way).
